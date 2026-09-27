AC, TV, Washing Machine Prices To Rise Up To 8% From October 1: What Buyers Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Appliance manufacturers are raising prices due to surging costs.

Consumers face 5-8% price hikes before the festive season.

ACs, TVs, washing machines affected by higher input costs.

Appliance manufacturers are preparing another round of price increases ahead of the festive season, with higher commodity costs, expensive freight and currency pressures pushing up production expenses.

Consumers planning to purchase air conditioners, televisions, washing machines and other household appliances may have to pay more from October, as manufacturers roll out fresh price revisions.

The latest increases are expected to range between 5% and 8% for several product categories, with the timing and extent varying across companies. The move comes as manufacturers grapple with rising input costs amid the West Asia crisis and continued pressure on supply chains.

For buyers, the timing could be particularly important. The festive season accounts for a substantial share of annual appliance sales, and existing stocks may offer some room to purchase products at earlier prices before revised rates become widespread.

Festive Buyers May Still Find Appliances At Older Prices

The upcoming revisions mark the third round of price hikes in 2026, adding to the cost pressures faced by consumers this year.

According to sector reports, the period stretching from Onam to Dussehra and Diwali typically contributes around 30-40% of annual appliance sales. Manufacturers are therefore navigating a difficult balance between higher production costs and the need to sustain demand during the peak shopping season.

Kamal Nandi of Godrej Enterprises Group said older-priced inventory could remain available in the market for around a month to one-and-a-half months. This could cover a significant part of the Diwali shopping period, after which consumers may increasingly encounter products carrying revised prices.

The availability of older stocks, however, will depend on inventory levels and how quickly retailers sell existing products.

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AC Prices Face Another Increase As Input Costs Climb

Air conditioners are among the categories facing fresh price revisions, with manufacturers pointing to higher costs of metals, plastics and other components.

Blue Star Managing Director B Thiagarajan said the company would increase prices of air conditioners and deep freezers by 5-8%. This will be the third price hike for the company this year.

He said rising costs of copper, steel, plastics and other inputs have necessitated the latest revision.

According to Thiagarajan, appliance prices are now around 15% higher than during the previous festive season. However, the GST benefits have offset part of the increase, with the effective impact on consumers estimated at around 5%.

Godrej Enterprises Group's Nandi said the company was looking at price increases of 5-7%, although the implementation could vary between October and November. Commodity prices have risen by 8-10% since the previous revision, he said.

Haier India President NS Satish said the company would raise AC prices by 5% from October 1. Prices of other categories, including LED televisions and washing machines, are expected to increase by 2-3%.

Satish also indicated the possibility of another 5% increase after Diwali and in January, which could take the cumulative price increase to 15% through January.

Copper prices have risen from around $8,000-$9,000 per metric tonne last year to $14,500. An air conditioner typically uses 3-4kg of copper, making the metal's price movement a significant cost consideration for manufacturers.

Daikin Has Already Revised Prices; More Brands Assess Costs

Some manufacturers have begun implementing price increases ahead of October.

Daikin India Managing Director Kanwaljeet Jawa said the company raised prices by 8-10% from September 16. The revision reflects higher copper costs, a stronger dollar and rising commodity prices.

Copper prices have increased by 25-35%, adding to the cost of manufacturing air conditioners, Jawa said.

Meanwhile, other companies are preparing revisions across television and home appliance categories.

SPPL, which sells brands such as Thomson, Kodak and Blaupunkt, plans to increase television prices by 7% after October. Prices of its appliances have already been raised by 4-5%.

SPPL Director Avneet Singh Marwah said the festive season could be affected by the price increases, as consumers typically anticipate discounts and promotional offers during this period.

Videotex Director Arjun Bajaj said higher freight costs and supply chain disruptions could establish a new price benchmark after Diwali. According to him, prices of smaller televisions could increase by as much as 20%, while larger models may see increases of up to 10%, depending on screen size.

Panasonic, meanwhile, is evaluating the situation. Abhishek Verma said the company was monitoring market conditions and would seek to balance pricing with consumer demand.

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Will Higher Prices Affect Festive Demand?

The latest revisions come at a time when manufacturers are weighing the impact of rising costs against the need to maintain sales momentum.

Haier's Satish said companies face limited room to absorb the additional expenses. "If we avoid taking price hikes, we will lose money. If we increase prices, sales may be slightly impacted, but there is no choice."

The extent to which consumers respond to higher prices could depend on the availability of discounts, older inventory and the duration of the ongoing cost pressures.

Daikin's Jawa said demand remained healthy at present, although prolonged uncertainty could affect the market over the longer term.

For consumers planning festive purchases, the coming weeks could therefore be significant. Existing inventory may continue to be sold at earlier prices for some time, while new stocks are likely to reflect the latest cost increases as manufacturers and retailers adjust their pricing.