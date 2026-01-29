With the beginning of the new month, several key rules affecting the daily lives of citizens are set to change. From February 1, major changes will come into effect in FASTag, land registration, banking and verification systems, directly impacting vehicle owners and property buyers. Failure to understand and comply with these new rules in time could lead to inconvenience later. Here is a look at what is changing and what needs immediate attention.

Big Relief For FASTag Users; KYC Process Scrapped

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to completely abolish the Know Your Vehicle (KYV) process linked to FASTag. From February 1, no additional KYC verification will be required after FASTag activation. The responsibility of verifying vehicle details before issuing FASTags will now rest entirely with banks.

What Does This Mean For Existing FASTag Users?

Vehicles already fitted with FASTag will no longer need to undergo routine KYC checks. Users will not be required to submit any verification unless a complaint is registered against the tag. Re-verification will only be conducted in cases of misuse, loose tags, or reported discrepancies.

Under the revised system, banks will carry out complete vehicle verification before activating FASTags. Vehicle details will first be matched with the official vehicle database. If the information is unavailable there, verification will be done using the vehicle’s registration certificate. The same process will apply to FASTags purchased online, ensuring users are not troubled later.

Earlier, repeated KYC checks led to frequent document uploads, verification delays, and long waits at toll plazas. The new system aims to make FASTag operations more technology-driven and seamless, saving time at toll booths.

Major Change In Land Registration Process

From February 1, Aadhaar verification will become mandatory for land and property registration. Aadhaar authentication will now be required not only for buyers and sellers but also for witnesses, and it will be conducted on the spot during registration.

Biometric machines have been installed at all sub-registrar offices and connected to the UIDAI server. Identity will be verified instantly through fingerprint authentication, and registration will proceed only after successful verification. This move is expected to curb property fraud carried out using fake Aadhaar cards.

Face Authentication And OTP Option

For elderly individuals or workers whose fingerprints do not match, face authentication will be available. Aadhaar-based OTP verification through registered mobile numbers can also be used when required.

These measures are expected to check benami property registrations, identify fake witnesses, and reduce future legal disputes. At the same time, changes in FASTag rules will offer vehicle owners relief from repeated verification procedures.