ABP Live Your Money Your Life | Planning A Bank Visit This Week? Check These RBI Holidays First

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 06:53 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India’s bank customers are in for a short but timely break this week, with a cluster of holidays creating a long weekend from Friday to Sunday in parts of the country. 

As per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) official holiday calendar for January 2026, banks will remain closed on January 23, 24 and 25 in several states due to a combination of regional festivals, a public commemoration and regular weekly offs.

For anyone planning branch visits, cheque clearances or documentation-heavy banking work, this is a week worth marking on the calendar.

A Long Weekend for Banks From January 23 to 25

According to the RBI’s holiday list, banks will be shut on Friday, January 23, in West Bengal, Odisha and Tripura due to the Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami), Vir Surendrasai Jayanti and Basanta Panchami.

This will be followed by the usual weekend closures:

Saturday, January 24 - Bank holiday due to second Saturday

Sunday, January 25 - Bank holiday due to Sunday

This effectively creates a three-day banking break in the affected states, making it advisable for customers to complete branch-dependent tasks in advance.

RBI’s January 2026 Holiday Count

The RBI’s full schedule shows that there are 16 bank holidays in January 2026, including all Saturdays and Sundays. As per standard practice, all banks in India, public and private, including the State Bank of India (SBI), observe closures on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, in addition to all Sundays.

However, customers should note that bank holidays differ across states depending on local festivals, regional observances and government notifications. The RBI advises customers to check with their local branch to confirm closures, especially around long weekends and regional festivals.

Why Bank Holidays Are Declared by the RBI

All annual bank holidays are notified by the RBI under the provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which governs transactions such as cheques, promissory notes and bills of exchange. Transactions involving these instruments are not processed on declared bank holidays.

This means activities like cheque clearing, branch-based account opening, loan documentation and physical verification processes are typically suspended on these days.

What Services Continue When Banks Are Closed?

Despite branch closures, customers are not entirely cut off from banking services.

Online and mobile banking remain operational unless a bank notifies users of technical maintenance or downtime. UPI transactions continue to function as usual. ATM services remain available for cash withdrawals and basic services. This ensures that essential payments, fund transfers and bill settlements can still be carried out even during national and regional holidays.

Why Customers Should Plan Ahead

With a long weekend coming up in parts of eastern India, experts advise customers to plan branch-dependent work early. Tasks such as KYC updates, cheque deposits, locker access, demand drafts and loan documentation may face delays if left until the holiday period.

For businesses and traders who rely on cheque-based settlements or physical banking interactions, the break could also impact cash flows and transaction timelines.

The RBI’s January 2026 holiday calendar brings both festive breaks and practical challenges for bank customers. While digital banking cushions much of the inconvenience, branch-level services will remain unavailable during these closures.

With a long weekend lined up from January 23 to 25 in several states, a little advance planning could save customers a lot of last-minute stress.

Frequently Asked Questions

When are banks closed in India in late January 2026?

Banks in parts of India will be closed from Friday, January 23 to Sunday, January 25, 2026. This includes regional holidays and regular weekend offs.

Why are banks closed on January 23, 2026?

Banks are closed on January 23rd in West Bengal, Odisha, and Tripura due to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Birthday, Saraswati Puja, Vir Surendrasai Jayanti, and Basanta Panchami.

Are all banking services unavailable during these holidays?

No, online and mobile banking, UPI transactions, and ATM services will remain operational. Only branch-specific services will be unavailable.

How many bank holidays are there in January 2026?

There are 16 bank holidays in January 2026, including all Saturdays and Sundays. Regional holidays also contribute to these closures.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 19 Jan 2026 06:53 PM (IST)
