300 Entrepreneurs, One Kerala Palace And An Unexpected Royal Guest

Internet entrepreneur Siddharth Rajsekar hosted a four-day retreat for members of his business mentorship community at The Leela Palace in Kovalam, Kerala, in August.

The event, called Ananta, the Quantum Retreat, was organised for members of Quantum Club, a community associated with Rajsekar's Internet Lifestyle Hub. Nearly 300 members and their families attended the gathering, which took place from August 17 to 20. The hotel, with more than 150 rooms, was booked for the event.

The retreat combined business discussions with sessions focused on personal reflection, cultural activities and spiritual practices.

Retreat Focuses on Business and Personal Development

The programme was organised around the theme OOTW, short for Out of This World. It was divided into seven sections named Source, Stillness, Depth, Creation, Coils, Guardianship and Legacy.

Participants were asked six questions during each section, resulting in 42 questions across the programme. The sessions were intended to encourage participants to consider their personal goals, professional choices and sense of purpose.

The event began with a visit to the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram on August 17, before the formal retreat activities got underway.

Rajsekar founded Internet Lifestyle Hub, which focuses on coaching, training and mentorship. The company promotes what he calls the Freedom Business model, which places emphasis on skills, community and mentorship as part of professional development.

Business and Resilience Sessions

The first day of the retreat included a stage appearance by business coach Blair Singer following a guided visualisation session conducted by Rajsekar.

Success Gyan CEO and Rajsekar's mentor Suren Jayasekar also addressed the participants. Dr. Monika Singh conducted a session on resilience.

Members were given a set of five hand-forged ceremonial symbols made by artisans in Chennai. The set included a discus, conch, mace, bow and sword. The items were presented as reminders connected to the retreat's themes.

The following day featured an appearance by His Highness Avittom Thirunal Adithya Varma of the Travancore royal family. He took part in an on-stage interview focused on the subject of legacy.

Rajsekar had arranged the visit privately before the event and did not inform participants in advance. Speaking about the interaction, he said, “The biggest takeaway was how humble he was,” Siddharth said. “They see themselves as guardians, custodians of the Padmanabhaswamy tradition, not owners of it.”

Cultural Activities Included in Retreat

Cultural and spiritual activities were also included in the programme. Priests from Chennai's Ashtalakshmi Temple and the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam blessed the gathering.

Participants were served a traditional Kerala Sadya on banana leaves. On the final evening, musicians from Vrindavan led a Harinam Sankirtan that continued until 1:30 am. It was the first time the activity had been included in a Quantum Club event.

The programme also included conversations about members' professional experiences. Rajsekar conducted 12 interviews on stage with participants, who discussed changes in their careers and businesses. Some members spoke about scaling their coaching practices to more than a crore in monthly revenue.

Internet Lifestyle Hub reports having more than 642,000 paid customers and a total reported lifetime revenue of more than Rs 1,090 crore across its ecosystem.

During the retreat, Rajsekar told participants, “Your knowledge is no longer the moat,” Siddharth told the gathering. “The moat is who you are becoming.”

Visit to Kuthiramalika Concludes Programme

The retreat ended the following morning with a visit to Kuthiramalika, a 19th-century palace museum built by Maharaja Swathi Thirunal.

Around 200 members visited the museum and explored its collection and history before departing from Kerala. The visit brought the four-day programme to a close after a combination of business sessions, reflection and cultural activities.