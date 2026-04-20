Yash Ahlawat Takes On Dual Responsibility In Khadaan, Expands Role In Filmmaking

Actor and emerging filmmaker Yash Ahlawat is set to strengthen his foothold in the industry with his upcoming film Khadaan, where he steps in as both an actor and associate producer. The dual role highlights his growing involvement beyond performance, extending into the creative and production processes of filmmaking.

"The shooting schedule of Khadaan has recently been completed in Chhattisgarh, marking an important milestone for the team," Yash said.

Deeply involved in the project from the ground up, Yash Ahlawat is contributing not only to the film’s on-screen storytelling but also to key creative and executional decisions. His expanded role reflects a more hands-on approach and a strong commitment to understanding cinema from multiple perspectives.

Produced under the banner of Hardhyaan Films, Khadaan is being positioned as a content-driven project backed by a capable team of creative professionals. The film is directed by Visvesh Singh Sehrawat, whose vision is expected to bring authenticity and depth to the narrative. Currently in post-production, the project continues to see Yash actively engaged in shaping its final presentation.

Adding further strength to the cast is acclaimed actor Omkar Das Manikpuri, widely known for his performance in Peepli Live. His presence lends additional credibility and depth to the film’s ensemble.

Beyond his film work, Yash Ahlawat remains actively involved in nurturing emerging talent within the entertainment ecosystem. In association with Studio 19 Films, he is gearing up to launch the 7th season of Bollywood Mr and Miss India this September, continuing a platform that has supported new talent for over six years.

Speaking about this initiative, Yash Ahlawat said, "my role in promoting emerging talent in the entertainment industry."

"Khadaan is a very special project for me. Being part of it not only as an actor but also as an associate producer allowed me to understand the filmmaking process more deeply and contribute creatively at multiple levels," he added.

Visit https://www.instagram.com/yashahlawat1 for more information.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.

