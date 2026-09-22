XM Expands Unlimited Cashback Promo Across All Assets And Copy Trading

From 22 September to 20 October, traders with a verified XM account, including Copy Trading Strategy Managers and Investors, can earn unlimited cashback on trades across all XM assets.

XM, the global financial leader, announced the return of its highly coveted Unlimited Cashback Promotion, running from 22 September through 20 October. Redesigned to maximise value, this time every traded asset is eligible for cashback, including all trades on the XM Copy Trading platform.

"At XM, our focus remains firmly on providing exceptional trading conditions and meaningful initiatives that deliver genuine value to our global community," said Menelaos Menelaou, the co-Chief Executive Officer at XM. "By opening this promotion to every asset class and extending it fully to our Copy Trading platform, we are ensuring that every trader expands their chances to make more with us."

This offer highlights XM’s position as an industry leader dedicated to empowering traders with opportunities to enhance their trading and support long-term growth.

Traders Can Increase Their Cashback with More Trades

Traders who have a verified XM Standard, Micro, Investor, or Strategy Manager account can participate by registering for the promo when they log in to XM, ensuring that qualified trades count towards the promotion.

Once they unlock the first qualifying milestone at $1.2 million in trading volume, they start earning cashback and continue increasing their cashback for every additional $400,000 in volume. There is no cap on total earnings, so the total amount is entirely up to each trader.

The total earned rewards are distributed at the end of the promotion. Traders have the full flexibility to reinvest their earned cashback in their XM trading accounts, or fully withdraw them, instantly turning them into cash rewards.

Rewards for Investors and Strategy Managers on the XM Copy Trading Platform

XM has integrated its Copy Trading platform into this Cashback promotion.

Eligible copied trades contribute toward volume targets. This enables investors on the Copy Trading platform to accumulate cashback on qualifying volume, regardless of trade outcomes.

On the flip side, Strategy Managers receive cashback on their qualifying trading volume on top of their standard performance fees, offering an additional layer of reward for executing their strategies.

Joining is simple. Traders with a verified XM account can log in and register for the Unlimited Cashback Promotion within seconds, ensuring that their trades during the promotional period count towards the qualifying volume. All traders can open an XM account within minutes.

#XMUnlimitedCashback

About XM

XM is an internationally established trading and investment firm, with over 20 million clients from over 190 countries. Armed with multiple international licenses, XM offers competitive services for retail traders, investors, and affiliates.

With over 15 years of serving clients, XM has proven to be fair, trustworthy, and dependable. Traders can access over 1,400 instruments across all devices. The award-winning broker is known for its wide range of products, excellent support, and outstanding education.

Risk Warning: Trading involves significant risks and may result in the loss of your invested capital. T&Cs apply

Disclaimer: Promotions and bonuses are not available for accounts registered under XM's EU-based entity. Specific regions may be excluded. The XM Group operates globally under various entities, so products, services, and features listed here vary between XM entities. For further information, please visit the XM website .

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