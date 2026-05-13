Established in 2013, the World Human Rights Protection Commission (WHRPC) is a non-profit social organisation dedicated to promoting human rights awareness, legal literacy, social service, and recognition of individuals contributing positively to society.

For over a decade, WHRPC has actively worked across India through disaster relief initiatives, awareness campaigns, public welfare programs, and volunteer-driven social activities aimed at citizen empowerment and nation-building.

Key Highlights

Legacy of Service:

Since 2013, WHRPC has conducted disaster relief operations, legal awareness camps, plantation drives, blood donation programs, and public welfare activities in different parts of India.

Membership-Based Organisation:

WHRPC functions through a voluntary membership model where members participate in social service activities, awareness campaigns, training programs, and community development initiatives.

Honorary Recognitions:

Through its various councils, including the Honorary Doctorate Award Council and Bharat Gaurav Ratna Shri Samman Council, WHRPC recognises individuals for exceptional contributions in social service, education, art, culture, entrepreneurship, and public welfare.

No Academic Degrees:

WHRPC and its councils do not provide academic qualifications such as a PhD, an MBBS, or any university-recognised degree. All recognitions conferred by the organisation are purely honorary and intended to appreciate social and professional contributions.

Transparency and Compliance:

The organisation states that all activities are conducted transparently and in accordance with applicable laws and organisational guidelines.

Dr Tapan Kumar Rautray, Chairman of WHRPC, said:

“There is a misconception that we provide academic awards. We wish to clarify that WHRPC does not issue educational degrees. Our mission is to recognise genuine contributors to society and encourage citizens toward nation-building through social service and awareness activities.”

About Bharat Gaurav Ratna Shri Samman Council

The Bharat Gaurav Ratna Shri Samman Council operates under WHRPC to honour individuals for excellence in social service, art, culture, education, and entrepreneurship. The recognition is honorary in nature and intended as a civilian appreciation award.

About WHRPC

The World Human Rights Protection Commission (WHRPC), established in 2013, is a pan-India social organisation committed to promoting human rights awareness, legal literacy, disaster response support, and citizen empowerment.

Over the years, WHRPC volunteers have actively participated in flood relief efforts, pandemic support activities, awareness drives, and social welfare programs aimed at serving communities across the country.

Core Activities

Human rights and legal awareness campaigns

Blood donation and health support drives

Plantation and environmental initiatives

Disaster management and relief support

Volunteer-based social service programs

Honorary recognition of social contributors

Training and awareness programs related to disaster management, RTI, and human rights

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