Introduction

On World Cancer Day, cancer care is increasingly being understood as more than medical intervention alone. Healing today is a multidimensional journey, one that integrates mental resilience, emotional awareness, nutrition, spirituality, and compassionate self-care alongside clinical treatment. This special feature brings together diverse voices who reflect this evolving perspective on cancer prevention, recovery, and holistic well-being.

The collective insights include Anupam Holistic, Gut Health & Autoimmune Nutritionist; Inspiring Jatin, Happy Life Coach and bestselling author; Resham Kamboj, Mystic Mentor and Spiritual Teacher; Swati Sharrma, Author and Mantra Mindset Architect; Kalpesh M. Bhatia, Entrepreneur and TEDx Speaker; Josephine Dias, Educator; Nazneen Zeeshan Ali, Author and Wellness Advocate; Savita Krishan, Naturopath and Founder of Sugar Health; Monika Rai, Author and Josh Talks Speaker; and Leena Thawani, Philanthropist and Advanced Reiki Healer.

Together, their perspectives highlight how inner balance, conscious nutrition, emotional healing, and spiritual alignment can meaningfully support modern cancer care in India. This curated group feature is exclusively prepared by Grisu Media Arts, Mumbai, in association with YOUx Talks e-Magazine.

Anupam Bhatia

Gut Health & Autoimmune Nutritionist

Anupam Holistic highlights the essential role of digestive wellness in overall health, particularly in chronic disease and cancer support. She believes that gut health forms the foundation of immunity, emotional balance, and long-term resilience. A healthy microbiome, she explains, supports nutrient absorption, hormonal balance, inflammation regulation, and mental well-being—key pillars in holistic cancer care.

On World Cancer Day, Anupam shares that “food is more than fuel; it is information that shapes our metabolism, immune strength, and healing potential.” Through personalised nutrition strategies, she focuses on reducing inflammation, supporting detoxification, and strengthening the body’s natural defences without compromising quality of life. Through her work and The Subconscious Community, she fosters a safe, supportive space for awareness, healing, and conscious self-care.

Inspiring Jatin

Happy Life Coach | Bestselling Author | Ho’oponopono Expert

Inspiring Jatin believes that cancer is often not the beginning of illness, but the culmination of years of inner disharmony. According to him, when unhealed pain, prolonged fear, suppressed anger, or resentment are carried within, the body eventually expresses what the heart has silenced. “Negative emotions disturb energy flow and weaken the body’s natural intelligence to heal,” he explains.

For Jatin, mental health is spiritual hygiene. Emotional release, forgiveness, and self-love help restore harmony at a cellular level. Clean, nature-grown nutrition further supports this alignment by nourishing the body’s innate vitality. Through his work as a life coach and author of four bestselling life-skills books, Jatin has consistently observed that healing often begins when individuals choose inner peace over inner conflict. “Health,” he says, “is consciousness in action.”

Resham Kamboj

Mystic Mentor | Spiritual Teacher | Founder: Tarot Tree of Life

On World Cancer Day, Resham Kamboj brings attention to the often-overlooked emotional and energetic dimensions of healing. As a mystic mentor and spiritual teacher, she believes that prolonged emotional suppression, unresolved trauma, and chronic stress gradually weaken the body’s inner resilience, creating fertile ground for disease.

Known for her authentic work with Akashic Records, Resham emphasises that healing is not only about treating symptoms, but about restoring inner balance. Practices such as mindful awareness, breathwork, emotional release, and spiritual grounding help calm the nervous system and reconnect individuals with their innate strength. “When the mind feels safe and supported, the body responds with greater harmony,” she shares. Her work encourages individuals facing illness to cultivate inner stillness, self-compassion, and trust in their healing journey. Resham’s message is gentle yet powerful: true recovery begins when emotional awareness, spiritual alignment, and medical care walk together, allowing the individual to heal with dignity, clarity, and hope.

Monika Rai

Author | Language Coach | Josh Talks Speaker | Quora Top Writer

Monika Rai’s understanding of mental health deepened after losing her mother. While appearing calm on the surface, she was silently grieving, unaware that suppressed emotions were leading her into depression. “My mind and body felt heavy, and one day I could barely lift myself,” she recalls.

That moment became a wake-up call. Monika realised that unexpressed grief and emotional suppression can deeply affect overall health. “True fitness begins when we allow ourselves to feel, grieve, and heal,” she believes. Through her work as an author, language coach, and digital creator, Monika continues to encourage emotional expression, self-awareness, and compassionate healing.

Savita Krishan

Naturopath | Diabetes Educator | Author | Founder – Sugar Health

Savita Krishan believes mental strength plays a decisive role during cancer recovery. A calm and hopeful mindset supports emotional balance, while prolonged stress and fear drain the body’s resilience. Alongside emotional health, she emphasises nutrition as a powerful stabiliser.

Balanced macronutrients provide sustained energy, while antioxidant-rich foods protect the body from internal stress. She highlights the importance of low glycaemic-load diets to avoid sugar spikes, noting that unhealthy cells thrive in high-sugar environments. As the author of the Amazon bestseller The Missing Link to Beat Diabetes, Savita advocates that conscious nutrition and mental resilience together create a strong foundation for recovery and long-term well-being.

Leena Thawani

Philanthropist | Advanced Reiki Healer

Leena Thawani believes that healing often arrives through unseen support. Through her platform Healings From Within, she offers Advanced Reiki Surgery combined with powerful crystals, designed to support individuals undergoing major medical procedures.

Her work focuses on facilitating positive energy exchange to aid recovery, complementing conventional medical treatment. “Even doctors acknowledge that their work is supported by a higher power,” she shares. As an advanced Reiki healer, Leena sees her role as creating energetic alignment and spiritual reassurance during vulnerable moments. Her approach reflects a belief that when compassion, intention, and energy healing come together, recovery becomes gentler and more supported.

Swati Sharma

Author | Mantra Mindset Architect

Swati Sharma emphasises that in a world where food, water, and even air are increasingly compromised, prevention must begin with mindset. She believes mental health is not merely positivity, but awareness and conscious choice. “When the mind is aligned, we naturally choose better nutrition, healthier routines, rest, and preventive care,” she explains.

She draws attention to emotional overload—unresolved fear, anger, grief, and chronic stress—that quietly impacts the body long before illness appears. According to Swati, mental strength begins with self-listening and acceptance. Healing emotions, nourishing the body, maintaining spiritual connection, and seeking timely support together build resilience. On World Cancer Day, her message is clear: listen to your body, heal emotions, and choose conscious living before life forces a pause.

Nazneen Zeeshan Ali

Author | Wellness Advocate

Nazneen Zeeshan Ali highlights mental well-being and nutrition as vital pillars in the cancer recovery journey. She believes strong willpower and emotional resilience help individuals navigate fear, uncertainty, and treatment-related trauma with greater hope. Practices such as meditation, counselling, prayer, and compassionate support play a crucial role in emotional balance.

Equally important, she stresses, is nutrition. An organic, nutrient-rich diet supports immunity, reduces inflammation, and strengthens the body during and after treatment. These principles are explored in her book Let’s Kill Cancer Before It Kills Us, which underscores the healing potential of organic nutrition. Nazneen believes mental health and conscious nutrition together form a holistic foundation for cancer prevention and recovery.

Josephine M Dias

Educator

Josephine M Dias, a teacher by profession, speaks from personal experience of witnessing cancer within her family. She believes that cancer affects not just the body, but also the mind and spirit. According to her, recovery is shaped not only by medical treatment, but also by inner strength and emotional support.

“A calm, hopeful mindset helps the body respond better to healing, while prolonged fear and stress weaken resilience,” she notes. Nutrition, she adds, becomes a quiet yet vital form of care—simple, nourishing food supports immunity, stabilises emotions, and sustains energy during recovery. Josephine believes healing becomes possible when the mind feels supported, and the body is nourished with compassion and care.

Kalpesh M. Bhatia

Entrepreneur | Author | TEDx Speaker

Kalpesh M. Bhatia views cancer as not only a physical challenge, but also a test of mental strength. He believes that thoughts, emotions, and daily mindset significantly influence how the body responds to illness. “When we cultivate hope, reduce stress, and stay emotionally balanced, we create a better internal environment for healing,” he shares.

Alongside mindset, Kalpesh highlights nutrition as a silent yet powerful supporter. Fresh, natural foods and proper hydration help restore energy, resilience, and positivity. While medical treatment remains essential, he strongly believes that inner strength and mindful nutrition play a critical complementary role. For him, cancer awareness is a daily reminder to care for mental well-being and food choices with consistency and intention.

Conclusion

Cancer challenges the body, but it also tests emotional strength, mental resilience, and the spirit. As reflected through these voices, healing becomes deeper and more sustainable when science is complemented by awareness, nourishment, compassion, and inner work. This World Cancer Day, their shared message is clear: when care becomes holistic and humane, recovery is not only about survival, it becomes a journey toward dignity, strength, and renewed purpose. Visit: https: //grisumedia.com , https://youxtalks.com

