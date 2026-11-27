Wonder IVF and Childcare Private Limited marked its entry into Mumbai with a grand inauguration ceremony, graced by Bollywood actress and entrepreneur Malaika Arora as the Chief Guest. The launch marked a significant milestone for the organisation, founded by Manish Khatri and Co – founded by Dr. Rinoy Sreedharan, Jasmeet Khatri and Dr. Kanika Kalyani. Together, the founders aim to build a trusted fertility healthcare organisation driven by transparency, clinical expertise and a compassionate, patient-centric approach to care.

With fertility and reproductive health increasingly becoming important conversations among individuals and couples, Wonder IVF aims to create a supportive healthcare environment that combines medical expertise with personalised attention. The organisation's approach is rooted in the belief that fertility treatment is not just a medical process but also an emotional journey that requires sensitivity, clarity and consistent guidance.

Speaking about the launch, Manish Khatri, Founder and Managing Director, Wonder IVF and Childcare Private Limited, said, "Wonder IVF is a vision that Jasmeet and I have built together with the intention of making a meaningful contribution to fertility healthcare. We believe that every individual deserves access to transparent information, ethical medical guidance and compassionate support. Our endeavour is to create an organisation where patients feel confident, informed and supported throughout their journey towards parenthood."

Dr. Rinoy Sreedharan, Co-Founder and Senior IVF Consultant, Wonder IVF, said: “Our approach at Wonder IVF is rooted in delivering quality fertility care through strong clinical practices, evidence-based treatment and a patient-first approach. With advancements in Assisted Reproduction, the focus must remain on combining medical expertise with stringent protocols, patient safety and transparency. As we take responsibility for the medical operations and management of Wonder IVF, our priority is to build a robust clinical framework that upholds high standards of care while ensuring that patients receive personalised attention and clarity throughout their treatment journey.”

Dr. Kanika Kalyani, Co-Founder and Senior IVF Consultant, Wonder IVF, said:“At Wonder IVF, we believe fertility care goes beyond medical treatment; it is about understanding individual journeys and providing the right guidance, care and support at every stage. With over 15 years of experience in Reproductive Medicine, I have seen how important trust, transparency and personalised care are in helping patients navigate their fertility journey. As a co-founder, my vision is to build a healthcare ecosystem where clinical expertise is complemented by compassion, ensuring that every patient feels heard, informed and confident about their treatment choices.”

Jasmeet Khatri, Co-Founder and Director, Wonder IVF and Childcare Private Limited, added, "For us, Wonder IVF represents a commitment to creating a positive difference in people's lives. Fertility journeys can be deeply personal and emotionally challenging, and we want every patient to feel heard, respected and understood. Our focus is on building an organisation where trust and transparency are reflected in every interaction and where compassionate care remains at the heart of the patient experience."

Looking ahead, Wonder IVF has an ambitious growth roadmap, with plans to expand its presence to 50 centres across India over the next three to five years. This expansion vision reflects the founders' commitment to building a wider network for fertility and reproductive healthcare, while taking the organisation's philosophy of transparency, trusted treatments and compassionate patient care to more individuals and couples across the country.

With its Mumbai launch, Wonder IVF takes its first step towards building a fertility healthcare organisation that brings together experienced medical professionals, ethical practices and a patient-first philosophy. The organisation aims to create a more informed, transparent and supportive environment for individuals and couples navigating their journey towards parenthood.

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