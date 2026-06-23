Sea buckthorn orange berries are naturally plucked to formulate sea buckthorn juice. And it is known as one of the best natural sources of essential nutrition the human body needs every day. Most people in India who have recently used the juice or pulp of the sea buckthorn berries consider it a natural immunity booster, beneficial for skin, and for maintaining good gut health.

The juice of the sea buckthorn berries is fully loaded with antioxidants that reduce the signs of ageing. Let us see what sea buckthorn is, the health advantages of sea buckthorn juice, and why it is becoming people’s first choice to fulfil their essential nutrition every day.

What is Sea Buckthorn (A Himalayan Superfood)?

Seabuckthorn is a shrub that grows in the region of the Himalayas as well as coastal regions of Europe and Asia, and the scientific name of the seabuckthorn is Hippophae rhamnoides. The seabuckthorn plant produces small berries that have a tangy and sour taste, and it is processed into dietary supplements, juices, and powder for easy consumption.

The bright orange berry of sea buckthorn has a rich nutritional profile that helps in the cure of stomach malfunctioning, cardiovascular problems, liver health, slow digestion, tendon and ligament injuries, skin diseases, and ulcers, and that is why Indian consumers are choosing it to move beyond traditional health drinks.

Why Is Sea Buckthorn Juice Gaining Popularity?

Markets are flooded with chemically processed supplements and nutrients. Nowadays, people are aware of their health and searching for natural sources to fulfil their nutrient requirements. Thus, to fill the gap, sea buckthorn juice, SBT tea, and supplements fit well into the diet.

The interest of people in organic nutrient sources and demand for clean-label products make SBT gain immense popularity. It is a plant-based superfood and has also been used in India, Tibet, and China since ancient times. In China, it is commonly known as Shaji.

SBT Nutritional Profile Behind the Trend

In recent times, people are more conscious about health and what they drink daily. Health-conscious people are slowly replacing their artificial drinks with natural and nutrient-rich options. Seabuckthorn is fully loaded with more than 190+ bioactive compounds, vitamins, and antioxidants, making it potent enough to replace chemical-based drinks.

It contains vitamins C, A, and E, and antioxidants like flavonoids and polyphenols. It is also one of the rarest vegetarian and vegan sources that contains all four omega fatty acids (Omegas 3, 6, 7, and 9) produced from plants. Regular consumption of just 5 -10 ml of sea buckthorn juice diluted in a glass of water may bring numerous nutrients, including:

Vitamin A: Supports healthy vision, supports immune function, and promotes cell growth.

Vitamin C: Boosts immunity, improves iron absorption and skin health, and promotes eye well-being.

Vitamin E: Maintains a strong immune system, healthy skin, and good vision.

Antioxidant: It decreases chronic inflammation and reduces the risk of severe diseases like heart problems and cancer, and prevents early aging.

Micronutrients: SBT juice is also a rich source of minerals, including zinc, potassium, iron, calcium, magnesium, and other minerals.

Omega 3, 6, 7 & 9: Sea buckthorn is one of the rarest plants containing omega-7 that supports brain & mental health and heart health. It also reduces inflammation and promotes eye, hair, and skin health.

Seabuckthorn Juice: Packaging and Product Innovation Matter

Seabuckthorn juice is extremely fragile and highly perishable. Many sellers use plastic bottles for the packaging; however, as they are highly nutrient-sensitive in nature, they can easily react with light, air, and heat.

Thus, preserving it in a glass bottle stops nutrient oxidation and helps to retain its potent bioactive properties. Premium glass bottling also improves the life of sea buckthorn juice, and airtight packaging ensures that juices remain fresh even after being opened and used by customers.

The Role of Specialised Sea Buckthorn Brands in India

Sea Buckthorn market leaders like WellWith are improving consumer experience in India with their unique SBT product innovation. Quality-focused processing using advanced extraction techniques helps brands to yield 99.9% pure SBT pulp to prevent it from degrading.

Most specialised and reliable sea buckthorn brands extract the pulp and concentrate under highly experienced agriculturists so that product quality is not compromised in any manner.

They are also running an awareness program to educate people about the richness and health benefits of sea buckthorn juice. Further, reputable brands like WellWith are making it easily available in India with transparent ingredient labeling so that people can effortlessly add sea buckthorn juice to their daily lives.

The Future of Sea Buckthorn Juice in India

The industry of sea buckthorn juice is expanding speedily as most Indian consumers are seeking natural immunity boosters. The Indian manufacturer is trying their best to preserve the raw flavour of sea buckthorn for creating a ready-to-drink option. Day by day, India's forgotten superfoods (also used in Ayurveda) are gaining interest among people as Indian consumers are becoming more mindful of their health.

Conclusion

Seabuckthorn juice is no longer limited to being used by Himalayan communities only. With growing awareness and people shifting to natural nutrient sources, SBT juices are now readily available online and in local markets. In the journey, maintaining stronger SBT supply chains is essential to expand accessibility. Thus, WellWith, the No. 1 sea buckthorn brand in India, is attentively taking the responsibility to position sea buckthorn juice as the most recognised superfood beverage in India while making it accessible to every household.

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