As Indian investors explore international real estate, Dubai offers residential, waterfront and commercial options. Sushil Chouhan, Chief Operating Officer of Under One Roof Real Estate LLC, helps Indian buyers understand this landscape through a research-led approach focused on location, developer credentials, regulatory clarity and investment objectives.

Chouhan’s perspective spans developments. In Dubai South, he highlights the relationship between residential growth, logistics activity and the planned expansion of Al Maktoum

International Airport. Emaar South offers a master-planned residential community by Emaar, with homes, amenities and access to the southern growth corridor.

Palm Jebel Ali represents a different proposition: Nakheel’s waterfront destination planned around island living, villas and coastal amenities. Chouhan encourages buyers to assess location, construction progress, payment schedules and ownership costs before committing.

Jebel Ali Hills brings land and plot opportunities into the discussion, requiring buyers to examine plot classification, permitted use, infrastructure and development costs. Palm Springs, an emerging Jebel Ali-area development, should be assessed using confirmed developer information and project documentation.

For luxury residential buyers, The Oasis by Emaar offers a villa-and-mansion community shaped around landscaped spaces and waterways. Chouhan helps investors compare these choices according to budget, intended use, holding period and risk tolerance not treat every development as interchangeable.



At Under One Roof Real Estate LLC, Chouhan works to make Dubai’s property market clearer for investors from Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other Indian cities to Dubai. His approach puts due diligence first: checking developer and project records, ownership arrangements, escrow procedures where applicable, service charges, handover timelines and rental assumptions.

He stresses that cross-border buyers should understand India’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme and applicable FEMA requirements, seeking guidance from authorised banks and qualified tax professionals before transferring funds. In the UAE, buyers should verify project approvals and ownership details with authorities.

For Chouhan, informed property decisions begin with understanding the asset, its location, the buyer’s objectives and ownership responsibilities. His advisory approach centres on clarity, careful evaluation of each opportunity.

About Sushil Chouhan: He is the Chief Operating Officer of Under One Roof Real Estate LLC, Dubai, and a RERA-certified real estate professional with 11 years of industry experience. He works closely with investors exploring residential, waterfront, land and commercial property opportunities, focusing on transparent transactions, informed decision-making and strategic property investments.

Media & Investor Relations: sushilchouhandubai.com

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Can Indian citizens buy property in Dubai?

Yes. Indian citizens can purchase properties in designated freehold areas of Dubai without being UAE residents. Buyers should verify ownership eligibility and complete the required registration formalities.

2. Which are the best areas to invest in Dubai real estate?

Popular locations worth exploring include Emaar South, Dubai South, Palm Jebel Ali, Jebel Ali Hills and The Oasis by Emaar. The right choice depends on the buyer’s budget, investment objectives and preferred property type.

3. Is buying property in Dubai from India a good investment?

Dubai offers opportunities across residential, commercial and luxury property segments. However, buyers should evaluate property prices, rental demand, developer credentials, ownership costs and market risks before investing.

4. Why are Indian investors interested in Dubai South and Emaar South?

Both locations are connected to Dubai’s southern growth corridor. Dubai South benefits from its wider aviation and logistics development, while Emaar South offers residential communities with lifestyle amenities and access to surrounding infrastructure.

5. Can buying property in Dubai qualify Indian investors for a Golden Visa?

Eligible property investors may apply for a UAE Golden Visa under the applicable requirements. The real estate investor route generally requires property ownership worth at least AED 2 million, subject to official eligibility and approval.

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