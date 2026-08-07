Why Global Investors Are Turning To Georgia For Real Estate Opportunities In 2026

Alliance Group, one of Georgia's most established real estate development companies with over two decades of experience, has identified 2026 as a pivotal year for international investors evaluating Georgia as a premium real estate destination. With record property transaction volumes, double-digit yield performance, and surging foreign buyer activity, the country is drawing serious attention from high-net-worth investors across India, the Middle East, and Europe.

Alliance Group India, headquartered at Jio World Plaza, BKC, Mumbai, serves as the company's dedicated investment gateway for Indian investors looking to access Georgia's premium property market directly and with full professional support.

Georgia's Real Estate Market Posts Record Numbers in 2025 and 2026

Georgia's primary real estate market has grown from $820 million in 2019 to $2.497 billion in 2025, reflecting sustained, non-speculative growth over a six-year period. In 2025 alone, the country recorded 78,500 property transactions nationally, a 6% year-on-year increase. TBC Capital forecasts a further 14.5% rise in transaction volumes and 13.2% price growth in 2026.

In Batumi, Georgia's Black Sea coastal city, the investment market crossed a landmark threshold in 2025, exceeding one billion dollars in volume for the first time. Notably, 93% of all transactions in Batumi took place in new developments, underscoring the clear investor preference for modern, professionally managed assets over older secondary stock.

Tbilisi, the capital, continues to strengthen its position as a business and urban investment market, with sales of newly built apartments rising by nearly 12% in 2025 and weighted average prices in city centres increasing by up to 14.7%.

Alliance Group Positions Premium Hospitality-Integrated Developments at the Centre of Investor Demand

Alliance Group has built its reputation on a development model that goes beyond conventional residential real estate. The company specialises in hospitality-integrated investment products that combine asset ownership, branded hotel management, recurring rental income, and long-term capital appreciation.

Key projects within the current portfolio include:

Alliance Centropolis, Batumi — A $520 million, three-tower Black Sea frontline development housing the region's first World Trade Centre and a Hyatt Centric hotel.

Alliance Highline, Tbilisi — The Georgian capital's first branded residence, developed in partnership with Wyndham Grand. The project features a profit-sharing model through which investors earn from total ecosystem revenue, including spa, restaurants, and conference facilities.



Alliance Renaissance, Kobuleti — Positioned as the region's largest sport and wellness resort, Renaissance is designed to capture growing global demand for wellness tourism.

Alliance Privilege, Batumi — A completed premium development offering investors immediate ownership and rental income potential in one of Georgia's strongest seasonal tourism markets.

Alliance Highlands — A four-season mountain resort development offering premium nature-integrated lifestyle assets for investors seeking rare, exclusivity-driven opportunities with long-term appreciation potential.

Yield Data Places Georgia Ahead of Competing Markets

Yield comparisons for Q1 2026 position Georgia's Batumi market significantly above established international investment destinations. Batumi yields stand at 11%, compared to 5.5% in Dubai, 4.8% across European capital cities, and 2.8% in Indian Tier-1 cities. Georgia further differentiates itself through a 0% capital gains tax on property held for more than two years and no annual property tax liability.

Entry pricing in Georgia also remains considerably more accessible than in comparable markets, with premium new developments available at price points that would not be achievable in Dubai, Lisbon, or major European cities at equivalent quality and brand levels.

Strong Macroeconomic Foundation Underpins Investment Case

Georgia's investment appeal is supported by a consistently strong macroeconomic performance. GDP growth reached 7.5% in both 2023 and 2024, with IMF projections pointing to 9.4% for 2025 and continued double-digit average growth through 2030. These figures outpace regional peers, including Dubai, which recorded GDP growth of 3.2% in 2024.

International reserves reached a record $6.2 billion in 2025/26, projected to rise to $7 billion by end of 2026. A recent Georgian Eurobond issuance was oversubscribed 5.5 times, reflecting strong institutional investor confidence in the country's fiscal stability.

The country ranks in the top four globally in the World Bank's Business Ready 2025 index and operates one of the world's least burdensome tax environments, including 0% corporate tax on reinvested profits, 0% capital gains tax on qualifying property, and a one-day property registration process costing under $100.

Tourism Growth Directly Drives Rental Market Performance

Tourism contributes directly to real estate performance across Georgia's key investment cities. Revenue from international tourism has grown from $3.52 billion in 2022, representing 9% of GDP, to a projected $4.9 billion in 2026, representing approximately 14.5% of GDP. The country welcomed 7.8 million international visitors in 2025, creating sustained rental demand in both Tbilisi and Batumi.

Upscale hotel occupancy in key markets runs at 65 to 70%, with average daily rates between $150 and $220 for internationally branded properties. Branded residences command 20 to 30% higher average daily rates than non-branded equivalents, reinforcing Alliance Group's strategy of anchoring developments to globally recognised hospitality operators including Marriott, Wyndham, Hyatt, and the World Trade Center ecosystem.

Indian arrivals to Georgia grew 27.7% in 2025, with the segment increasingly represented by high-net-worth MICE and leisure travelers. Direct flight routes from Delhi and Mumbai are expanding alongside infrastructure upgrades including the Kutaisi Airport expansion.

Residency and Ownership Framework Strengthened for High-Net-Worth Investors

Georgia's residential investment framework was updated in March 2026, raising the minimum qualifying investment for residency to $150,000. The change reflects the market's maturation and its deliberate positioning toward higher-quality international capital. High-net-worth individuals may also obtain Georgian tax residency without the standard 183-day stay requirement by demonstrating GEL 3 million in assets or qualifying high income.

Foreign ownership is unrestricted, and Indian nationals holding valid UAE, KSA, or USA visas or residency may enter Georgia visa-free, removing a significant practical barrier for investors wishing to conduct site visits and due diligence in person.

About Alliance Group India

Alliance Group India operates from Gate N12, 2nd Floor, Jio World Plaza, BKC, Mumbai, and functions as the direct investment services bridge between Indian investors and Georgia's premium real estate market. The India office provides full-service support from initial investor consultation through project presentation, purchase facilitation, and post-acquisition asset management coordination.

Alliance Group's broader portfolio represents over $2 billion invested, 2.5 million square metres of urban landscape developed, and more than 20,000 apartments delivered across more than 25 landmark projects in Georgia.

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