New Delhi [India], September 5: In the heart of Delhi’s fashion district, Shlpa Gupta stands at the helm of Ghunnghat, a 25-year-old Ethnic & Indo-Western women’s wear label known for blending India’s rich heritage with contemporary silhouettes. Co-founded with her mother-in-law, Sarlah Gupta, the brand has become a style destination for women seeking elegance rooted in tradition yet ready for the modern world.

Shlpa’s creative vision fuels Ghunnghat’s evolution. She draws inspiration from centuries-old crafts — Banarasi brocades, Patola silks, zardozi embroidery — and reimagines them into global-ready ensembles. “Every motif, every stitch has a story. My goal is to respect that legacy while making it relevant for today,” she says.

Heritage Craft, Modern Appeal

Ghunnghat’s artisans — many associated with the brand since its inception — bring generations of skill to each piece. Hand embroidery, intricate weaving, and detailed finishing transform fabrics into heirlooms. But Shlpa ensures these creations are as wearable as they are beautiful: lighter fabrics, functional pockets, adjustable fits, and versatile styling keep comfort at the forefront.

Her signature Indo-Western silhouettes have become icons in their own right. Draped sarees are pre-pleated for ease, lehenga sets come with cape jackets instead of dupattas, and co-ord sets pair traditional embroidery with tailored palazzos or dhoti skirts. Even the classics — anarkalis, shararas, tunics — get subtle modern twists through cuts, colors, and styling.

A standout is the Elephant Motif Patola Lehenga, crafted from rare Gujarati Patola silk with majestic elephant motifs and finished with zardozi embroidery. Paired with a sleek silk blouse and organza dupatta, it’s a perfect example of how Shlpa marries heritage artistry with contemporary glamour.

Designing for the Modern Indian Woman

Ghunnghat speaks to women who are fashion-forward yet culturally rooted. “Today’s Indian woman wants to carry her culture and her confidence in the same look,” Shlpa explains. From destination weddings to cocktail nights, her clients choose outfits that allow them to honor tradition while expressing individuality.

Customer feedback echoes this vision. “My Ghunnghat draped saree felt traditional enough for my family but edgy enough for me,” says Priya, 32, from Mumbai. “And I could dance all night in it.”

Inspiring a New Wave in Women’s Wear

Ghunnghat’s influence extends beyond its clientele. The brand has been at the forefront of India’s Indo-Western fashion movement, inspiring a wave of designers to see fusion wear as more than a trend. From belted sarees to lehengas with drapess, many of today’s popular styles trace their roots back to Shlpa’s early experiments.

Looking ahead, Shlpa envisions a future where tradition and innovation coexist effortlessly. “Whether it’s wearing your grandmother’s vintage Banarasi as a gown or pairing sneakers with a lehenga — if it tells your story, it’s fashion done right,” she says.

With every collection, Shlpa reaffirms that Ghunnghat is more than a label — it’s a cultural conversation. And in that conversation, she’s ensuring that the voice of the modern Indian woman is heard, seen, and beautifully dressed. Please visit for More Information: https://www.ghunnghat.com/

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.