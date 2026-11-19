In a filmed conversation released on July 30, the actor spoke about punctuality, preparation and the everyday standards he believes should guide how people treat one another.

Saif Ali Khan spoke about the standards he associates with respect and conduct during a filmed conversation that also examined how ideas of chivalry are changing. The discussion brought together comedian Vir Das, musician Ayaan Ali Bangash, chef Prateek Sadhu and wildlife filmmaker Suyash Keshari. The exchange appeared in The ROTORIS Room, a filmed discussion series produced by Sam Pareek and directed by Ujjwal Gupta.

The Airport Incident That Brought Chivalry Into Focus

A News18 report described an interaction involving Khan at Mumbai airport as a “gentleman moment”. The episode brought the question of chivalry into public discussion. In the filmed conversation, the participants considered the idea beyond familiar gestures such as pulling out a chair, holding a door or paying the bill.

How the Conversation Defines Khan

The discussion considered whether chivalry should be limited to gestures traditionally associated with men and women. One participant described it as “gender fluid”, while another spoke about the importance of gestures feeling “organic” and “natural”, rather than being performed out of obligation.

The conversation was part of a broader association between Khan and ROTORIS, whose timepieces have also featured in his public appearances. In a separate conversation with The Nod, Khan spoke about the ROTORIS Manifesta, describing its mother-of-pearl dial and open-heart display, and identifying the stone as his favourite detail.

The Conduct Expected on a Film Set

The conversation also turned to the responsibilities attached to being at the top of a film's call sheet. Khan spoke about the influence a lead actor can have on the working culture of a film set, pointing to punctuality and preparation as basic expectations.

“Don't keep anyone waiting, arrive a little early. Know your lines, be fresh,” he said, referring to the example of actors he respected. He added that an actor should arrive prepared, with ideas ready, and make the most of the time set aside for the work. His remarks placed the emphasis on the responsibilities that come with working alongside a larger crew. Preparation, in this context, also means respecting the time and effort of the people who contribute to a film.

For Khan, the conversation brought courtesy back to everyday conduct: respecting other people's time, acknowledging their contribution and recognising that the way one behaves matters as much as what one says.

About ROTORIS

ROTORIS is a design-led watch house co-founded by Aakash Anand and Prerna Gupta, with five collections: Astonia, Manifesta, Monarch, Arvion, and Auriqua. Its timepieces are released as either one-time Lifetime editions or Limited production runs.

In addition to the collections, the brand now runs an experiential space called the ROTORIS House, where visitors can spend time and take a closer look at the timepieces, along with a series of long-form conversations between ambitious people called the ROTORIS Room.

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