The industry-specific CRM brings enquiries, site surveys, financing, installation, net metering, and subsidy tracking into one system, on the web and mobile

WeekMate today announced the launch of WeekMate CRM for Solar, a customer relationship management system built for solar installers, EPC companies, dealers and service providers. The CRM tracks each solar project from the first customer enquiry through site survey, loan processing, material dispatch, installation, net metering and subsidy, until the system is switched on.

Solar companies tend to have lots of deals in the pipeline. Each needs its own calls, visits, and paperwork. When this is spread over messages and notebooks, things get missed. WeekMate Solar CRM brings everything together, so teams can stay organized and reply to customers on time.

Keep Track of Solar Enquiries

There are some customers who are ready to go solar now. The rest need more time. WeekMate allows you to save their details, note the last time you spoke and set reminders for the next call. You always know who to follow up on.

Schedule Rooftop Inspections and Site Visits

Schedule a rooftop inspection or customer meeting in your CRM and assign it to a team member. See all your upcoming appointments in one place, without scrolling through old messages.

Follow Up on Every Quotation

It’s easy to lose track of a quotation after you send it. The CRM lets you store proposals, see which ones are still pending, and follow up with customers who haven’t replied.

Stay Updated on Installations

A deal doesn’t end when the customer says yes. Your team can add notes on installation dates, pending work, and customer requests. Everyone can see what’s done and what still needs attention.

Configurable to Each Business

Companies can apply their own branding, add custom form fields and define their own pipeline stages to match how they work.

“Solar teams handle a lot every day, and most of it depends on timely follow-ups,” said Harshal Shah, Founder, WeekMate. “We built this CRM to make that easier, so no enquiry, quotation, or installation gets forgotten.”

WeekMate CRM for the solar industry is now available for solar installers, dealers, and service providers.

About WeekMate

WeekMate is an integrated business management platform that combines the entire business process into one ecosystem. It offers HRMS, payroll, CRM, project & task management, business communication, proposals, etc to reduce silos and manage people & processes. 35,000+ users in 220+ enterprise-grade clients use WeekMate. WeekMate is committed to helping today’s businesses simplify and streamline, get visibility and make data-driven decisions.

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