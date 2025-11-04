In the landscape of Delhi cricket, where ambition meets opportunity on dusty school grounds and crowded neighborhood academies, one name repeatedly appears behind transformative changes: Vinod Tihara. His story is not only about holding positions of power within cricket administration; it is the story of a man who believed that real cricketing success begins at the grassroots, not just in elite stadiums.

Tihara’s journey began in 1997 when he became a member of the sports committee. Even then, his thinking was clear: cricket should be accessible to all, and systems must be built to support young talent. In 2004, he was elected as an Ordinary Member of the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), and soon after, he was appointed Convener, representing ten ordinary members within the association. This role placed him at the heart of decision-making at a time when Delhi cricket was in need of direction and structure.

As Convener, he became known as a reformer who focused on players before politics. He introduced subsidized sports gear to support local clubs, ensured that tournaments in Delhi adopted white cricket balls and coloured clothing, and made history when, for the first time, the final of a Delhi cricket tournament was broadcast live on DD News in 2004. His belief in giving young cricketers a platform led to the introduction of school-level Under-16 and Under-19 tournaments. In 2005, he helped organize a school-level tournament in Delhi, offering young players exposure..

The results of his work soon became visible. During his time, Delhi cricket witnessed a golden era as seven players went on to represent India — Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, Ishant Sharma, Virender Sehwag, Shikhar Dhawan, Aakash Chopra and Ashish Nehra. It was a proud moment for Delhi, and those who knew the system acknowledged that this success was made possible because of the strong foundation built during Tihara’s tenure.

When he became Secretary of the DDCA, his responsibilities increased but so did his resolve. He focused on transparency, fairness in selection, better facilities for players and stronger coordination between clubs and the association. He wasn’t afraid to question the system when needed, and although his decisions sometimes attracted controversy, his intentions remained rooted in the betterment of cricket and cricketers.

Even today, his vision for Delhi cricket is clear to build a robust grassroots system, to use technology and data for better coaching and player development, and to make DDCA more transparent, self-reliant and player-focused. He believes that Delhi must continue to be the powerhouse of Indian cricket, not just because of its history, but because of its systems, discipline and opportunities for every young player.

Vinod Tihara’s legacy lies not in titles or designations, but in the changes he brought and the champions he helped create. From bringing coloured jerseys and live televised matches to Delhi cricket, to being part of the journey of legends like Virat Kohli, his story proves that real administrators don’t just run systems – they build them.

