A professional franchise-based league set to launch in Mumbai in February 2027, featuring six men’s and six women’s franchises with Indian and international talent.

Sataack Sports India Private Limited has announced the launch of Sataack 50, a professional tennis-ball cricket league aimed at giving grassroots cricket a new identity while creating an unprecedented platform for women and girls to enter the mainstream through sport.

Founded by Vijay Arora, Sataack 50 is being positioned as a first-of-its-kind league globally in its intent and structure, with women’s cricket and empowerment at the centre of its mission. The inaugural season is scheduled to take place in Mumbai in February 2027, bringing together emerging Indian players, international talent and a franchise-based competitive structure.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag will serve as the League Commissioner, while Paul Nixon will take on the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

At the heart of Sataack 50 is a simple but ambitious mission: to bring women into the mainstream through sports. The league will feature a dedicated women’s competition, providing girls and women with the opportunity to compete in a professional environment and share the field with international players.

The league will comprise six men’s franchises and six women’s franchises, with players in the 18–30 age group eligible to participate. Designed to be fast-paced and accessible, the format will see each team face 50 legal deliveries per innings, played across 10 overs of five balls each.

Unlike conventional cricket pathways that often depend on established structures, Sataack 50 intends to create a nationwide route for players to be discovered. Free trials will be conducted across approximately 15 locations in India, including Amritsar, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Bhopal, Guwahati, Chennai and Goa, among others. Further locations and trial dates will be announced shortly.

The player journey will include registration, screening, trials, evaluation and ranking, followed by entry into the league’s player pool and final franchise selection in accordance with league regulations.

For women and girls in particular, the initiative is intended to go beyond simply creating another cricket tournament. Sataack 50 seeks to create an environment where women can compete, be recognised, share the platform with international players and see sport as a genuine pathway to visibility, opportunity and professional growth.

Vijay Arora, Founder of Sataack 50, said:

“Sataack 50 was created with a larger purpose than simply putting another cricket league on the calendar. We want to create a platform where talent can be discovered, developed and given a stage, irrespective of where a player comes from. Our biggest mission is to bring women into the mainstream through sport. We want girls and women to feel that they belong on the field, that their talent deserves to be seen and that cricket can open doors for them.

By creating a dedicated women’s competition and bringing international players into the league, we hope to build something that is meaningful both on and off the field. We believe Sataack 50 can give tennis-ball cricket a professional identity while creating a completely new pathway for grassroots players. Making the trials free is an important part of that vision because talent should not be limited by geography or access.

The involvement of Virender Sehwag as League Commissioner brings considerable cricketing experience and stature to the initiative, while Paul Nixon as CEO will help drive the league’s professional sporting and operational framework. Sataack 50 will combine the widespread popularity and accessibility of tennis-ball cricket with a structured franchise model, national talent identification programme and an international playing dimension. The league’s organisers believe this combination can create a new sporting ecosystem, particularly for women and girls who may not otherwise have access to a professional competitive platform. With its inaugural season scheduled for February 2027 in Mumbai, Sataack 50 aims to establish itself as more than a cricket competition: a movement to discover talent, create opportunity and bring women into the mainstream through sport.”

About Sataack 50

Sataack 50 is a professional tennis-ball cricket league promoted by Sataak Sports India Private Limited and founded by Vijay Arora. Built around a unique 50-ball innings format, with 10 overs of five legal deliveries each, the league will feature six men’s franchises and six women’s franchises. Players between 18 and 30 years of age will be eligible to participate.

The inaugural season is scheduled for February 2027 in Mumbai. With a nationwide talent identification programme, free trials, a franchise-based structure and participation from Indian and international players, Sataack 50 aims to create a new professional pathway for grassroots cricket.

Its defining mission is to bring women into the mainstream through sports, creating a dedicated competitive platform where girls and women can play, compete, be recognised and share the stage with international talent. More details on trials, franchise announcements and the inaugural season will be announced shortly.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.