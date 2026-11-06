Ujjal Adhikary: Bringing Together Aerospace, Poetry And Film

In a professional landscape where individuals increasingly explore opportunities across multiple disciplines, Ujjal Adhikary has developed a career spanning aerospace engineering, astrophysics, scientific research, literature and filmmaking. An Indian aerospace engineer, astrophysicist, researcher, poet and filmmaker, Adhikary's journey reflects an interest in connecting technical knowledge with scientific exploration and creative expression.

His academic journey began with a Bachelor of Technology in Aeronautical Engineering, followed by Chartered Engineering qualifications in Aerospace Engineering from the Institution of Engineers (India). Over the years, he has expanded his academic knowledge through programmes in Operations Management, Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. He has also pursued a PhD in Space Engineering and Rocketry, with research focused on hybrid rocket propulsion.

Alongside his formal education, Adhikary has undertaken specialised training in several areas of science and technology. These include satellite technology at IIT Roorkee, quantum computing at IISc Bangalore, Generative AI at IIT Patna and rocket propulsion and spacecraft dynamics through ISRO-related training programmes. He has also pursued academic work in astronomy and astrophysics at the M.P. Birla Institute of Fundamental Research, Bangalore, with a focus on theoretical frameworks related to the Big Bang.

Work Across Aerospace Engineering and Astrophysics

A significant part of Adhikary's professional work is associated with aerospace engineering and astrophysics. His research interests cover data-driven astronomy, cosmology, dark energy, stellar phenomena, supernova science and human spaceflight. In aerospace engineering, his areas of focus include propulsion systems, spacecraft dynamics, vehicle optimisation and sustainable rocket design.

He has been recognised for achieving national and international records as the Youngest Chartered Aerospace Engineer, with the respective recognitions listed for 2020 and 2021. His professional affiliations include the Institution of Engineers (India), the Aeronautical Society of India, the Astronautical Society of India and the Astronomical Society of India.

His research work includes nine peer-reviewed international papers addressing subjects such as primordial nucleosynthesis, alternative cosmological models, dark energy, supernova exploration, archeoastronomy and mathematical approaches to understanding the Big Bang. He has also explored the application of artificial intelligence in rocket design and propulsion optimisation, reflecting his interest in the intersection of emerging technologies and aerospace research.

Literature as Another Dimension of His Work

Beyond scientific research, literature has remained an important part of Adhikary's professional and creative journey. His published works include Pratham Aalap, the Professor Ujaan series, Podarthobidday Kobita, Dukkho Bilashi, Kobitar Morshum and Rocketer Kabbo. His writing spans poetry and science fiction, bringing together imaginative storytelling and subjects connected with science and human thought.

His literary contributions have also received recognition through several awards, including the Golden Book Award for Pratham Aalap in 2025, the Ukiyoto International Literary Award in 2021 and the Rabindra Ratna Puraskar in 2024. His works have also featured across numerous publications associated with the International Kolkata Book Fair.

Exploring Storytelling Through Filmmaking

Filmmaking represents another important aspect of Adhikary's creative work. He has directed short films, including Water (2022) and Deyaler Opare (2025), both of which have received recognition at national and international film festivals.

His film Water received selections and awards at several film festivals, while Deyaler Opare went on to receive multiple international festival recognitions. The latter was officially selected for the Oscar Award Qualifying Round at the Bangalore International Short Film Festival in 2026. These projects reflect his engagement with visual storytelling and independent cinema.

Recognition Across Multiple Fields

Adhikary's work has received recognition across science, engineering, literature and filmmaking. His listed honours include the Young Scientist Award, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Memorial Award, Bharat Ratna M. Visvesvaraya Engineering Excellence Award and various literary and film-related recognitions.

His professional journey illustrates how technical education, research interests and creative pursuits can develop alongside one another. By continuing to engage with aerospace science, astrophysics, literature and cinema, Ujjal Adhikary represents a multidisciplinary approach to professional and creative development.

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