Truevis Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (“Truevis”), a manufacturer and provider of advanced diagnostic and healthcare technologies, has received an allocation of 50 acres in Haldia, West Bengal, for its proposed medical equipment manufacturing facility.

With a planned investment of up to ₹500 crore, the facility will be Truevis’ first manufacturing set up in eastern India. The project is expected to strengthen the company’s manufacturing capabilities, support domestic production of high-value medical equipment and expand access to advanced healthcare technologies across the region.

Following the formal handover of land, Truevis plans to invest up to ₹500 crore in phases across plant infrastructure, production and assembly lines, testing and calibration facilities, quality and regulatory systems, technology integration and workforce development. The facility is expected to have an annual capacity of more than 1,000 units of large medical equipment. The planned product portfolio includes diagnostic imaging equipment, radiotherapy and radiology equipment, and related components and assemblies.

A spokesperson for Truevis Technologies said: “The allocation of 50 acres in Haldia is an important milestone in Truevis’ manufacturing journey. The location offers strong industrial infrastructure, connectivity and access to a skilled talent pool. Through this facility, we aim to expand domestic manufacturing of advanced medical equipment, strengthen local value addition and contribute to India’s growing healthcare technology ecosystem.”

Truevis expects the facility to generate annual business of more than ₹1,000 crore within five years of commissioning. The new base will also help the company improve operational efficiency, progressively localise select components and reduce import dependence.

Truevis currently supplies CT, PET-CT, MRI, radiotherapy and advanced radiology equipment, supported by after-sales service, project management, delivery and maintenance capabilities.

The Haldia facility will serve hospitals, diagnostic centres and healthcare institutions across West Bengal, eastern and north-eastern India. Its location will also provide access to port-led logistics infrastructure, supporting potential exports over time.

The project is expected to create more than 5,000 direct and indirect jobs during the operational phase. Roles are expected across assembly, testing, quality control, biomedical engineering, field service, logistics, supply chain, installation and maintenance.

Truevis also intends to work with local technical institutions to develop a skilled pipeline of technicians and engineers for the facility.

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