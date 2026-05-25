Tieten Medicity Hospital has successfully performed one of Thane’s first robotic telesurgeries for gall bladder removal (robotic cholecystectomy) using the indigenously developed Mizzo Endo 4000 robotic surgical system.

The robotic procedure was performed through a secure 5G-enabled network with an ultra-low latency of less than 10 milliseconds, enabling seamless real-time surgical precision and control between locations. The surgery was remotely performed by Dr. Pradeep Tripathi from Vapi, Gujarat, while the patient underwent surgery at Tieten Medicity Hospital, Thane. Dr. Umang Shandilya, along with the multidisciplinary robotic surgery team, remained bedside throughout the procedure to ensure seamless coordination and patient safety.

The patient, suffering from acute cholecystitis with symptomatic gall stones and severe abdominal pain, opted for robotic surgery after learning about the advanced robotic surgical capabilities available at Tieten Medicity Hospital. The patient travelled from Dombivli to Thane to undergo the procedure using the Mizzo Endo 4000 platform.

Speaking on the milestone, Dr. Pradeep Tripathi, Senior Consultant – GI, Laparoscopic, Robotic & Bariatric Surgeon, Tieten Medicity Hospital, said:

“This successful telesurgery demonstrates how robotic technology combined with high-speed connectivity can redefine surgical care delivery. The ability to remotely perform a complex robotic cholecystectomy with such precision reflects the future of minimally invasive surgery in India.”

Dr. Umang Shandilya, Senior Consultant – Tieten Medicity Hospital, added:

“The ultra-low latency achieved through 5G connectivity enabled smooth robotic control while our bedside surgical and OT teams ensured uninterrupted coordination and patient safety throughout the procedure.”

The management of Tieten Medicity Hospital stated that this milestone reflects the hospital’s commitment to advanced robotic and digitally connected surgical care in Thane.

The Mizzo Endo 4000 is a Made-in-India robotic surgical platform equipped with AI-enabled capabilities integrated with advanced 5G technology. Designed for multiple specialities, including GI surgery, urology, gynaecology, thoracic surgery, and oncology, the platform offers high-definition 3D visualisation, precise instrument articulation, ergonomic controls, tremor filtration, and tele-surgical capabilities for enhanced surgical precision and clinical outcomes.

This achievement marks an important milestone in India’s growing robotic surgery ecosystem and highlights the country’s advancement in indigenous surgical innovation and digitally connected healthcare delivery.

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