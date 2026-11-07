The Royaleum Celebrates Six Years Of Timeless Fashion And Traditional Craftsmanship

A night celebrating heritage and artistry, The Royaleum by Hetal Shah celebrates 6 years of its brand with a special Diwali Soirée. The night was a mix of fashion with Diwali and showcasing the brand’s latest collection.

The event was attended by close friends, clients, customers and some amazing personalities like Seema Singh, Neelam Kothari Soni and Seema Kiran Sajdeh.

The brand’s atelier in Mumbai was decorated beautifully with floral designs and glowing lights that gave everything an elegant and celebratory feel. The brand aims to make intricate pieces with beautiful embroidery and timeless designs.

The Art of Reviving Traditional Craft

The Royaleum was established by Hetal Shah, a Fashion and Interior Designer. The brand aims to create beautiful couture pieces that blend with craft and curated designs. Hetal always aims to give traditional craft a new lease of life whilst keeping the artistic values.

As the brand reaches 6 years, this is a huge milestone. The evening celebrated the brand's creative vision and its continued focus on beautiful design.

The brand also launched their latest festive collection. This collection features intricate embroidery, exquisite detailing and timeless designs, showing off the beauty of traditional art but with a modern twist. All pieces stay true to the brand’s timeless values.

Instagram/@hetalldhavalshah

Guests Attended from A Variety of Industries

The event was attended by Seema Singh who is the founder of Meghashrey NGO. This organisation focuses on improving children’s lives and providing food to those in need. Seema has received recognition for her work in social welfare from President Droupadi Murmu and has won the Maharashtra Bhushan.

Neelam Kothari Soni was also in attendance at the event. She is a Jewellery and Interior Designer who has set up her own store ‘Neelam Jewels Official’ selling luxury jewellery on Linking Road, Khar West, Mumbai.

Seema Kiran Sajdeh also attended. She is an entrepreneur who is linked to the fashion and beauty industry. Seema is linked to clothing brand ‘Whylabs.in’, and beauty and cosmetics brand ‘Just Human India’ which is India’s number 1 Neurocosmetics Brand.

A Milestone Celebration

The Royaleum Soirée was a mix of creative minds and Entrepreneurs. Hetal wanted to celebrate 6 years of The Royaleum. It was a great opportunity to show off the brand’s latest designs to their community. The event showcased the brand’s ongoing commitment to creating beautiful craft, artistry and timeless designs.

Contact Details: Address- 101 Man House, Ground Floor, beside Plug and work, S.V. Road, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai- 400056.

Email i’d- info@theroyaleumatelier.com

Contact Number: 8268264411

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