The Power List Of Bestselling Authors And Their Trending Books

In a time when literature serves not only as reflection but as transformation, a powerful collective of authors is reshaping how we understand identity, resilience, leadership, spirituality, and human potential. Indian-Spanish storyteller Roshan Bhondekar, transformational leader Sharani Ponguru, motivational voice Arun Malik, and intelligent thriller writer Tanmay Dubey each represent a new generation of thinkers who merge lived experience with powerful narrative. Alongside them, Anshu Joshi Singh offers a deeply personal roadmap to resilience through Thrifty @ Fifty, while parenting expert Nehal VRK continues to empower families through her impactful books and coaching work.

Cultural historian Sandeep Murarka preserves India’s mythological and tribal heritage through rigorous research, while Dr Anshul Gupta introduces a revolutionary perspective on purpose-driven workplaces in The Corporate Spirituality. Author-filmmaker Reetwika Banerjee revives forgotten legacies through her literary and cinematic storytelling, and Dr Urvashi Tandon, an Indian Navy veteran and medical professor, brings empathy and courage to young readers through her inspiring book Life is Beautiful. Together, these authors represent a spectrum of disciplines from leadership and spirituality to history, parenting, psychology, and fiction, yet they share a unified purpose: to illuminate human experience and inspire conscious evolution through the written word. This curated group feature is exclusively prepared by Grisu Media Arts, Mumbai, in association with YOUx Talks e-Magazine.

Roshan Bhondekar: A Life Between Stories and Strategy

Indian-Spanish author, filmmaker, and entrepreneur Roshan Bhondekar has built a distinctive body of work that bridges optimism, cultural insight, and contemporary realities. His acclaimed short films, The Shoes (2019) and Hausla Aur Raste (2018), have garnered international recognition for their compelling narratives and visual storytelling. As a non-fiction writer, Bhondekar has produced four books, including the reflective titles The Frame: An Art of Optimism (2019) and Love: The Key to Optimism (2015). In 2017, his ideas appeared in No Limits by John C. Maxwell, the New York Times best-selling authority on leadership. Bhondekar's recent collaborations highlight evolving themes: The Fire Of Sindoor: India's Strike Against Terror (2025), co-authored with Niloy Chattaraj, examines national resolve in the face of adversity, while the 2026 release Breaking Politics, Empowering Experts, written with Vaibhav Deshpande, critiques power dynamics and champions evidence-based expertise in professional spheres. Complementing his literary output, Bhondekar co-founded Transcontinental Times, GlobalSphere, Sharqi Academy, and Barve Bhondekar Tours & Travels, ventures that extend his influence into journalism, global dialogue, education, and experiential travel.

Sharani Ponguru’s Mindset Shift: Small Changes, Big Impact

Sharani Ponguru is a transformational leader, Life Coach, Hypnosis Master Practitioner, and Director at Narayana Group, Asia’s largest educational institution. She stands at the powerful intersection of academic leadership and deep inner transformation, redefining what success truly means for the next generation.

Author of Mindset Shift, Sharani challenges individuals to break unconscious patterns, rebuild identity, and reclaim personal power. Her work is rooted in psychology, NLP, hypnosis, and emotional resilience- tools she used to transform her own life from adversity into strength and purpose.

Through large-scale youth interventions and immersive mindset experiences, she has impacted lakhs of students, guiding them to shift limiting beliefs, build clarity, and lead with confidence. Sharani’s mission is bold yet simple: to create emotionally strong, self-aware, and future-ready leaders. Her message is unwavering: "You are not your past. You are your decision".

Arun Malik: Motivational Writer and Speaker in India

Arun aims to become a thought leader on the world stage. His collection of books can leave you spellbound with a great fire to succeed, manifested in Arun’s thoughts, words and teachings. Arun is a master motivator and a successful leader whose experiences and conflicting circumstances have enabled him to understand how learning and positivity can change your life.

His books do not aim to bring change in the world. They just inspire people to think and feel in a more optimistic manner, which in turn makes them more resolute to achieve success and turn their dreams into reality.

Arun grew up in India, but later worked in the United States and the United Kingdom at big corporations in the Information Technology domain. When he got a chance to lead big teams, Arun discovered that his positive words and attitude used to have a remarkable impact on his team’s performance and productivity. He consciously honed his inspirational skills over the years, and his books are a manifestation of wisdom gathered over a long time in inspiring and motivating folks. Arun graduated in Mechanical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Allahabad, India, and later did an MBA from IRMA Anand.

Tanmay Dubey: Master of Intelligent Thrillers

Tanmay Dubey is fast emerging as one of India’s most talked-about contemporary thriller authors, known for blending geopolitics, science, and spirituality into gripping narratives. A bestselling writer of The Red Line series, his work explores consciousness, artificial intelligence, covert power structures, and the moral dilemmas of a rapidly changing world. His latest book, The Red Line 2: Quantum of Death, has sparked conversations across literary and digital platforms for its bold ideas and cinematic storytelling, with the series also attracting strong interest for screen adaptation.

Beyond writing, Tanmay is a mentor to aspiring authors and a technology leader. His journey reflects a new generation of Indian authors who think global, write fearlessly, and inspire workers in the corporate world to dream and pursue their creative side.

Anshu Joshi Singh: Redefining Strength and Purpose Through Thrifty @ Fifty

Anshu Joshi Singh’s life is a powerful journey of resilience, transformation, and self-reinvention. A science graduate, law professional, numerologist, motivational speaker, artist, and author, she brings lived wisdom into everything she writes and teaches. Losing her father at just eleven, her sibling in the Kargil War, and later her mother, Anshu experienced profound grief early in life. These losses shaped her emotional depth, leading her to poetry, introspection, and ultimately personal empowerment.

Her book, Thrifty @ Fifty: Greying Gracefully, reflects this evolution. It is not merely a guide to smart living, but a psychological roadmap for navigating health, financial stability, relationships, and identity during life’s transformative years. Drawing from personal experience, she encourages readers to embrace ageing with confidence, purpose, and dignity. Anshu’s message is clear: fifty is not a decline, but a powerful beginning of conscious, fulfilled living.

Nehal VRK: Empowering Modern Parenting and Conscious Motherhood

Nehal VRK is an ICF-certified Relationship and Life Coach and Psychology Counsellor, widely recognised for her specialisation in Parenting Coaching and her impactful work spanning over two decades. With an MA in Psychology and a PG in Mass Communication, she brings deep psychological insight to her work. A writer, philanthropist, and social activist, she is the founder of the children’s welfare group Udaan, which has promoted educational and cultural development among students and women for 17 years. She is a recipient of the Inspires She Award 2020 and has been honoured by celebrities Mukesh Khanna and Mouni Roy for her contribution to writing and rural upliftment.

Nehal has authored three parenting books, including From Screen to Sky and Surf the Waves: 101 Tips to Become the Best Working Mom. As founder of The Spotlight in both e-paper and print versions, she continues to inspire families and empower parents and individuals to be more confident, healthy, resilient, and emotionally balanced.

Sandeep Murarka: Preserving Tribal Heritage and Mythological Truths Through Research

Sandeep Murarka is a research-driven author, cultural historian, and chronicler of tribal heritage and mytho-historical traditions of India. Through his book Haare Ka Sahara: Khatu Shyam, he presents a compelling study identifying Mahadevsal in West Singhbhum, Jharkhand, as the birthplace of Barbarik (Khatu Shyam). Drawing from ancient scriptures, local folklore, archaeological clues, and documented travel routes of the Pandavas, Murarka connects the narratives of Bhima, Hidimba, Ghatotkacha, and Barbarik with regional history.

His work bridges faith, history, and cultural identity, offering readers both spiritual insight and historical perspective. Murarka has also authored notable books such as Shikhar ko Choote Tribals, 105 Tribal Luminaries of India, People’s Padma, and Meri Maati Mera Desh, highlighting forgotten heroes and preserving India’s rich tribal and mythological legacy for future generations.

The Corporate Spirituality-Models, Measurements, Challenges, Ethics and Answers- by Dr Anshul Gupta

In The Corporate Spirituality, Dr Anshul Gupta, founder of TheCorporateSpirituality, presents a timely and thought-provoking exploration of how meaning, values, and inner wellbeing can reshape modern workplaces.

At a time when organisations grapple with burnout, ethical challenges, and declining engagement, the book argues that sustainable success requires more than technology and efficiency; it requires purpose. Dr Gupta clearly distinguishes spirituality from religion, positioning it as a universal and inclusive approach centred on values, mindfulness, ethical leadership, and human connection.

Drawing from psychology, leadership studies, and real-world corporate experiences, the book demonstrates how spirituality enhances resilience, trust, and performance at work. Particularly relevant in the age of artificial intelligence, The Corporate Spirituality highlights the uniquely human qualities, empathy, integrity, and awareness that machines cannot replace. Insightful and practical, the book serves as a valuable guide for leaders and organisations seeking ethical, meaningful, and future-ready workplaces.

Reetwika Banerjee; Author, Filmmaker, Cybersecurity Expert

Reetwika Banerjee is a multifaceted storyteller whose work bridges history, literature, and cinema with rare depth and conviction. An author of multiple acclaimed books, she has consistently demonstrated her ability to weave research with a compelling narrative. Her latest book, Jadunath Bandyopadhyay: The Silent Enigma, is a biographical account of her great-great-grandfather, a pioneering Indian tea taster during the British era and a discreet supporter of India’s revolutionary movement. Through meticulous storytelling, Reetwika brings to light a forgotten chapter of history, restoring dignity to a legacy long overshadowed.

Extending the narrative beyond the written word, she directed a documentary film based on the book. Over the past year, the film has received multiple national and international awards, reaffirming her impact as both author and filmmaker. Through her work, Reetwika continues to honour heritage while inspiring contemporary audiences with stories of courage, intellect, and quiet revolution.

Dr Urvashi Tandon: Author, Professor of Anaesthesiology, Indian Navy Veteran

Dr Urvashi Tandon is an accomplished author and Professor of Anaesthesiology whose distinguished 29-year service in the Indian Navy informs both her discipline and depth of insight. Alongside her medical career, she has built a meaningful presence in literature through multiple books and anthology contributions that reflect empathy, resilience, and social awareness.

Her latest book, Life is Beautiful, published by Literoma, is a compelling children’s narrative centred on a bright young girl whose life changes after an accident confines her to a wheelchair. Through sensitive storytelling, Dr Tandon explores themes of bullying, acceptance, and inner strength, ultimately guiding readers toward empathy and inclusion. The book is not merely a story of adversity but a celebration of courage and the human spirit. With Life is Beautiful, Dr Tandon reinforces her commitment to fostering compassion and inspiring a more inclusive society through literature.

Conclusion

The works and journeys of Roshan Bhondekar, Sharani Ponguru, Arun Malik, Tanmay Dubey, Anshu Joshi Singh, Nehal VRK, Sandeep Murarka, Dr Anshul Gupta, Reetwika Banerjee, and Dr Urvashi Tandon collectively reflect the evolving landscape of modern literature- one that bridges intellect with emotion, tradition with innovation, and personal experience with universal meaning. Each author, in their own unique voice, contributes to shaping a more aware, resilient, and thoughtful society. Their stories do more than inform; they empower, preserve heritage, challenge perspectives, and ignite transformation. Together, they stand as powerful literary voices guiding readers toward clarity, courage, and conscious living in an ever-changing world. Visit: https://grisumedia.com, https://youxtalks.com

