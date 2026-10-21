The Festive Snack Edit: Easy & Delicious Ways To Enjoy Walnuts This Season

Every festive season, the kitchen seems to have a little more going on than usual. Someone is preparing sweets, someone else is making namkeen, and there is always a relative asking what else is available to eat. Between Diwali shopping, family visits, and getting the house ready, elaborate cooking is not always an option. This is where a few simple snack ideas can come in handy.

Walnuts are one of those ingredients that often sit in the kitchen cupboard waiting to be used. Beyond eating them straight from the pack, there are several ways to include them in festive recipes. Fresh Chilean walnuts, with their rich flavour and crunchy texture, can be used in everything from homemade sweets to savoury snacks.

Something to Munch on Between Meals

When guests arrive unexpectedly, putting together a snack does not have to mean ordering food or opening another packet of biscuits. Take a handful of walnuts, add some raisins, roasted almonds and cashews, and serve the mix in a bowl. It takes barely a few minutes and goes well with a cup of chai.

For those who prefer savoury flavours, try mixing walnuts with roasted makhana, a few curry leaves and a sprinkle of black pepper. The combination makes for a simple evening snack, especially when the family is sitting together after a busy day of celebrations.

Give Homemade Mithai a Little Twist

Festivals and sweets go hand in hand, and most families have their own recipes that come out year after year. Walnuts can be a lovely addition to some of these familiar favourites.

Chop them finely and mix them into date ladoos or homemade panjiri. If you are preparing kheer, add a few walnut pieces just before serving for a little crunch. Those who enjoy baking can also try walnut cookies or brownies, which are easy to prepare ahead of a family gathering.

A Savoury Option for the Festive Table

Not every festive snack needs to be sweet. Toasted walnuts can be served alongside cheese and apple slices for a quick appetiser. They can also be chopped into a mint chutney or sprinkled over a seasonal salad when you want to add something different to the spread.

Chilean walnuts contain unsaturated fats and plant-based omega-3 fatty acid ALA, making them a useful addition to a balanced diet.

Keep It Easy This Season

There is enough to organise during the festive season without spending the entire day in the kitchen. Keep some fresh Chilean walnuts handy and try them in recipes your family already enjoys. A small change to a familiar dish can be all it takes to give an old favourite a new place on the festive table.

Chilean walnuts are easily available in India, with major dryfruit retailers and e-commerce platforms.

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