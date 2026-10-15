The Body Shop’s New Jasmine Edit Brings The Fragrance Of Durga Pujo To Modern Beauty

The countdown to Durga Pujo begins long before the first beat of the dhaak echoes through the air. It starts quietly - with carefully curated shopping lists, crisp new clothes folded away, heirlooms taken out of cupboards, and the age-old debate over what to wear on Saptami, Ashtami, and Nabami.

Somewhere in the middle of this festive bustle, flowers inevitably enter the frame. For Bengalis, blossoms are inseparable from the season. While shiuli—with its delicate white petals and fiery orange stems—is the undisputed harbinger of autumn, jui and bela (varieties of jasmine) hold a special place in festive beauty. Strung into petite garlands or tucked artfully into fresh hairstyles, their delicate fragrance has accompanied the ritual of dressing up for generations.

The Body Shop’s New Jasmine Edit brings that familiar flower into a contemporary beauty routine. The limited-edition collection has been specially created for the festive season to evoke that nostalgia. Featuring a Jasmine Shower Gel, Jasmine Body Lotion, and Jasmine Body Mist, the collection seamlessly blends fragrance, self-care, and Gifting.

The fragrance itself goes beyond a straightforward floral note. It opens with fresh jasmine, water, apple, and lily of the valley, before unfolding into orange flower, grass, mint, and eucalyptus. Ylang-ylang and coconut give it a warmer, creamy finish.

It fits naturally into a part of Pujo that makes it all special: the pleasure of getting ready. The festival may revolve around pandals, rituals, food, and family, but there is also the quiet joy spent choosing what to wear, styling one's hair, taking extra care with skincare, and deciding on that final touch before leaving home.

For some, that final touch might still be a string of fresh jasmine. For others, it could be a spray of delicate body mist. The ritual has changed, but the instinct remains much the same: fragrance becomes part of how we mark an occasion.

Then there is the gifting. In Bengal, it doesn't stop when the goddess leaves the pandal. It carries on until Bijoya Dashami, when festivities move from the pandal to the home, where mishti, blessings, and heartfelt gifts are shared among loved ones.

After the immersion, people begin visiting family and friends to exchange Bijoya greetings. Sweets and savouries are served at almost every stop, elders are greeted with pranam, younger ones receive blessings, and gifts often accompany these visits. The mood transitions from the excitement of Pujo to something more intimate: an opportunity to reconnect, make a long-overdue visit, and leave someone with a thoughtful token of the occasion.

Beauty and fragrance fit effortlessly into that tradition because they are personal without being overly formal. The Body Shop’s New Jasmine Edit is offered in several gifting formats, including a Mini Trio (shower gel, body lotion, and body mist), a Duo Mini, a larger Medium Trio, and a Create-Your-Own option.

There is something fitting about jasmine being at the heart of such a collection. It is classic, nostalgic, and cherished. A few flowers can transform a hairstyle; a familiar fragrance can instantly recall a cherished memory. It is subtle, yet impossible to ignore once noticed.

That may be why fragrance holds such an enduring place in festive memory. Long after the lights have come down and the pandals have been dismantled, what remains are the simple, ordinary details: the sound of the dhaak, the taste of bhog, a saree worn for the first time, flowers in someone's hair, or an uplifting fragrance from an evening spent with family.

The Jasmine Edit takes one of those familiar elements of festive beauty and gives it a contemporary form. The jui may no longer always arrive as a garland from the neighbourhood flower seller; sometimes, it finds its way into a modern bath and body ritual instead.

For a festival that continues to evolve while holding fast to its oldest rituals, perhaps that is how tradition stays alive—not by remaining unchanged, but by finding new ways to belong to how we celebrate today.

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