Surana Jewellers: A 290 Year Legacy of Kundan Meenakari Craftsmanship

Where royal heritage and artistic traditions continue to define India’s cultural identity, Surana Jewellers stands as one of the most respected names in traditional Indian jewellery. With a legacy that dates back to 1735, Surana Jewellers has been preserving and promoting the intricate art of Kundan, Meenakari, enamel, diamond and precious stone jewellery for nearly three centuries.

Founded during the establishment of Jaipur, Surana Jewellers was invited to the city by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II, the visionary ruler who founded the Pink City. The Maharaja recognised the importance of skilled craftsmanship in shaping Jaipur’s and now Delhi’s cultural and artistic identity. The Surana family was therefore encouraged to establish their jewellery expertise in the royal city and contribute to the development of its renowned jewellery traditions.

Over time, Surana Jewellers became deeply connected with the Indian heritage, creating exquisite handcrafted jewellery that reflects the grandeur and elegance of India’s royal era.

Preserving the Art of Kundan and Meenakari Jewellery

Surana Jewellers has built its reputation on the mastery of Kundan and Meenakari jewellery, two of the most intricate and celebrated jewellery traditions in India.

Kundan jewellery involves the delicate setting of precious gemstones into pure gold using traditional techniques that require exceptional skill and precision. Meenakari, also known as enamelling, adds vibrant colours and detailed artistic patterns to jewellery, transforming each piece into a miniature work of art.

Every jewellery piece created by Surana Jewellers goes through a meticulous handcrafted process. Even a small ornament requires the expertise of multiple skilled artisans, each specialising in different stages such as engraving, gemstone setting, enamelling and finishing.

Both the Kundan setting and Meenakari work are highly labour-intensive processes that demand years of training and deep artistic understanding. The final creation reflects the collective craftsmanship of master artisans who dedicate their passion, precision and attention to detail to every design.

A Heritage Jewellery House

For more than two and a half centuries, Surana Jewellers has remained a pioneer in the Indian jewellery industry. The brand has played an important role in preserving the traditional techniques of Mughal-inspired enamelled jewellery and precious stone craftsmanship.

Their jewellery collections draw inspiration from the royal courts of Rajasthan and the grandeur of historic Indian jewellery traditions. This deep connection to heritage has made Surana Jewellers an intrinsic part of the country’s cultural legacy.

Each piece reflects the values that have guided the brand for generations. These include exceptional craftsmanship, premium quality gemstones, intricate design and a commitment to authenticity.

Continuing the Legacy with Modern Vision

Today, the legacy of Surana Jewellers is being carried forward by Ankit Surana and Sheetu Surana, who represent the new generation of the family business.

While preserving the traditional craftsmanship that defines the brand, they have also introduced fresh perspectives to the world of Kundan and Meenakari jewellery. Their approach blends heritage artistry with contemporary design sensibilities, making the jewellery appealing to both traditional collectors and modern luxury buyers.

Under their leadership, Surana Jewellers has expanded its reach and continues to attract jewellery lovers, collectors and prominent personalities from across the world who appreciate the beauty of handcrafted Indian jewellery.

Timeless Jewellery Crafted with Passion

What makes Surana Jewellers truly distinctive is its commitment to maintaining the authenticity of traditional jewellery making while embracing modern elegance.

Each creation is crafted using carefully selected gemstones and precious metals, combined with intricate detailing and refined craftsmanship. The result is jewellery that reflects timeless beauty and becomes an heirloom for future generations.

The brand’s dedication to craftsmanship also helps sustain highly skilled artisan communities that have been practising these rare jewellery techniques for generations.

A Global Appreciation of India’s Jewellery Heritage

Today, Surana Jewellers represents the excellence of India’s heritage jewellery craftsmanship on a global stage. With nearly 290 years of expertise, the brand continues to uphold the traditions of Kundan and Meenakari jewellery while introducing designs that resonate with modern luxury.

Surana Jewellers remains a symbol of heritage, craftsmanship and artistic excellence. Each handcrafted piece reflects a story of tradition, skill and passion that has been passed down through generations.

For jewellery connoisseurs who value authenticity and timeless elegance, Surana Jewellers continues to be one of the most trusted names in heritage Indian jewellery.

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