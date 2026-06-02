Recognising a legacy of excellence in India’s engineering sector, SRM Contractors Limited was officially crowned the EPC Contractor of the Year during the illustrious Rashtriya Ratna Samman 2026. Organised by Brand Empower, this premier industry gathering was held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, where the country’s most influential entrepreneurs and visionaries converged to celebrate growth and innovation. The gala was graced by the distinguished presence of Chief Guest Ms. Kangana Ranaut, Member of the Lok Sabha and renowned Actor. Watch the Award Video Here! Her involvement brought an added layer of significance to the ceremony, highlighting the vital role played by organisations like SRM Contractors Limited in strengthening the nation's economic fabric and physical infrastructure.

Recognised for their superior contributions, SRM Contractors Limited took centre stage as the winner to thunderous applause, with Mr. Puneet Pal Singh, Managing Director, receiving the honour on behalf of the organisation. With more than 20 years of experience, SRM Contractors Limited has evolved into a premier construction entity, renowned for its work on tunnels, bridges, and slope stabilisation throughout India. The company is particularly celebrated for its ability to navigate the brutal climates of the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Successfully completing intricate civil works in temperatures as extreme as -30°C to 45°C, their workmanship stands as a benchmark for reliability. Through a focus on innovation, environmental care, and operational agility, the company continues to provide essential infrastructure solutions in the most demanding environments.

Upon being distinguished as the EPC Contractor of the Year, Mr. Puneet Pal Singh expressed his deep appreciation for the recognition. "Receiving this monumental award at the Rashtriya Ratna Samman 2026 is a tribute to the hard work and tireless spirit of our workforce," he stated. "Tackling India's toughest terrains requires a unique blend of technical expertise and a commitment to the country’s growth. This accolade affirms our strategy of providing reliable, high-standard infrastructure, from advanced tunnel engineering to complex civil projects. We are incredibly proud of this achievement at SRM Contractors Limited, and it inspires our qualified team to keep pushing the boundaries of what is possible in construction to ensure we build for the future."

The impact of the Rashtriya Ratna Samman 2026 highlights the visionary path set by Mr. Rahul Ranjan Singh, CEO of Brand Empower, whose platform has become a gold standard for business recognition. The legacy of these awards is enriched by past appearances from celebrities like Mrs. Raveena Tandon, Mrs. Madhuri Dixit Nene, Mr. Anupam Kher, and Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The event’s success was bolstered by a strong collaboration of partners: Presented by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. and Co-Sponsored by Baghel Industries Pvt. Ltd. The ceremony’s visibility was enhanced by Digital Marketing Partner - Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd, alongside CSR Partner - Webpulse Foundation. Industry synergy was supported by B2B Partner - GetManufacturers.com (Indian Manufacturers Directory), while Wellness Partner - Natural Therapy India and eCommerce Partner - Local Dukaan contributed to the event's diverse success.

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