Image Caption: Left to Right - Inu Bisen (Second Runner Up, Ms. category), Devika Rani (First Runner Up Ms. category), Sonia Kaur (Winner Ms. category), Bollywood Actress Neelam Kothaki Soni, Muskaan Gairola, Monika Sewa (First Runner Up Mrs. category), Madhu Singh (Winner Mrs. category), Anita Tom (Second Runner Up Mrs. category)

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 10: The Pink City, Jaipur, once again witnessed a grand confluence of India’s rich culture, modern fashion, tradition, style, feminine beauty, and empowerment as Vesna Event Crafters Pvt. Ltd. concluded the grand finale of VEC Queen of India 2025 Ms and Mrs Season 2. The event took place at the beautiful Buena Vista Luxury Garden Spa Resort, Jaipur.

Muskaan Gairola, Founder and CEO of the event, stated that this season aimed to provide women with a platform to express their confidence, intelligence, and social responsibility. Bollywood actress Neelam Kothari Soni graced the event as the head judge and crowned the winners. In the Ms. category, Sonia Kaur won the title, Devika Rani was judged the First Runner Up and Inu Bisen the Second Runner, In the Mrs. category, Madhu Singh was the winner, Monika Sewa was First Runner Up, and Anita Tom was Second Runner Up. Neelam said, Every woman is a queen in her own right—this platform gives them the recognition they deserve. This is not just a celebration of beauty but of confidence and purpose. The competition is not just about beauty; it’s a symbol of intelligence and social responsibility.

The grand event featured contestants from across the country showcasing their charming personalities, confidence, and fashion sense. Participants competed in various rounds, including resort wear, talent, western, and ethnic rounds, where tradition and modernity were beautifully intertwined on the ramp.

The finale’s show director and choreographer, Khizar Hussain, brought the event to life with their expertise, while the host, Maddi Verma, skillfully handled stage management. The event’s fashion, makeup, grooming & associate partners—Lakme Academy by Aptech, Katalytis, Studio J Salon, Orane International, Rajasthan Routes, Vandana Travels, The Confidence Collective, Label Kirti Singh, Shy Style by Saisha Rajput, Edge Talks, Matrix Films, Adonis, Shakti Foundation and The Earth Saviour Foundation—added grandeur to the show with their expert support. Sunayana Raina, Creative Head of VEC, Queen of India, Kirti Narang, Advisory, Mentor and Pageant Groomer.

Many prominent figures from the fashion and entertainment industries attended the event. Audiences described it as one of Jaipur’s most prestigious and inspiring events, uniting feminine beauty, tradition, and self-confidence.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.