New Delhi, February 19, 2026: 100 New Le Mart Stores to Strengthen South India Presence; Expansion Drive Unveiled at Delhi Leadership Meet SmartValue Limited, one of India’s leading direct selling companies, has announced a significant expansion of its retail footprint into the southern states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. As part of its strategic growth plan, the company will add 100 new Le Mart stores across both states within the next year.

The expansion initiative was formally announced at a special ceremony held in New Delhi, marking a major milestone in the company’s growth journey. On this occasion, SmartValue also announced the opening of its first Le Mart store in Kerala, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening its presence in South India.

With an extensive network of approximately 1,500 Le Mart retail stores across India, SmartValue continues to build one of the strongest hybrid direct-selling and retail distribution models in the country. The Le Mart stores function as neighborhood retail hubs, providing consumers direct access to SmartValue’s wide portfolio of high-quality and affordable products.

SmartValue holds the distinction of being the first Indian direct selling company to complete 25 years in the industry. The company offers a diverse and trusted product portfolio across:

Health & Wellness

Personal Care

Beauty Care

Agriculture Products

Home Care Solutions

Over the past two and a half decades, the company has built a strong reputation based on quality, affordability, and customer trust, while also creating entrepreneurial opportunities for thousands of associates across India.

On the occasion of this landmark expansion, Mr. S. Krishnamourthy, Managing Director of SmartValue Ltd, Mr. Gaurav Singh, Director, and senior partner Mr. Puneet Gaur formally signed the first Le Mart store agreement for Kerala and Tamil Nadu with regional partners Mr. Lijumon C.S., Mr. Shine Das C., Ms. Rajeswari K., and Ms. Shaila Sree S. during the ceremony held in New Delhi.

Speaking at the launch, Mr S. Krishnamourthy stated, “Kerala and Tamil Nadu have traditionally been very promising markets for the retail business. We are highly optimistic about SmartValue’s prospects in both states, as our business is driven by our unwavering commitment to quality and customer trust.”

He further added, “With over 25 years of industry experience, SmartValue aims not only to deliver superior wellness and personal care solutions but also to generate meaningful employment opportunities and empower youth through entrepreneurship.”

Concluding his address, Mr Krishnamourthy expressed his strong desire to contribute positively to the regional economy and community development in both states.

All partners present at the launch ceremony extended their heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to SmartValue Limited for its continued success in spreading health, wellness, and happiness across India.

About SmartValue Limited:

Founded over 25 years ago, SmartValue Limited is a pioneering Indian direct selling company with a robust retail network under the Le Mart brand. With a strong commitment to product quality, ethical business practices, and community empowerment, the company continues to play a significant role in strengthening India’s retail and direct-selling ecosystem.

