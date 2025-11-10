New Delhi, 10th November 2025: SHRM India is set to host the SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo 2025 on November 13–14, 2025, at Taj Palace, New Delhi. Marking 20 years of empowering people and possibilities, this milestone edition returns as the Festival of Work, a vibrant celebration of purpose-driven, humane, and innovation-led work.

This year’s conference will bring together 4,500+ HR professionals, 150+ global speakers, and leading organizations shaping the future of work. The Mainstage leadership spotlight will be the speakers with a power-packed line-up of global and Indian leaders, including top leaders like Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., President & CEO, SHRM, who joins the celebrations in India to commemorate this landmark occasion.

The two-day event will focus on AI and skills changes, workplaces that are open to everyone, and the changing role of HR in shaping future-ready organizations. Delegates may expect useful information and networking opportunities that are meant to get people involved and make a difference, from tailored "Celebration Café" capsule sessions to immersive showcase zones and People-Tech Expo experiences.

A highlight of this year’s conference will be the launch of Future Skills and Reskilling Playbooks, offering early access to frameworks that will help leaders build agile, adaptive, and resilient workforces.

Over the past two decades, the SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo has evolved into the country’s most influential HR and leadership platform, where ideas meet action, and conversations shape the future of work. The 2025 edition will continue this legacy by fostering collaboration, innovation, and human connection at scale.

About SHRM India Annual Conference 2025

For registration and more information, visit www.shrmconference.org/iac

About SHRM India:

SHRM India empowers people and workplaces by advancing HR practices and maximizing human potential. For 20 years, we’ve partnered with multinational and high-growth Indian enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies to build a world of work that works for all.

As the India arm of the world’s largest HR association, we bring global standards and local insight together across a full portfolio: SHRM Consulting (culture, leadership, org design, HR transformation, I&D), corporate training & academies, professional certification (SHRM-CP/SHRM-SCP), membership, and flagship events & conferences including the SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo and SHRM TECH. With offices in Gurugram (HQ), Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, SHRM India is a trusted authority on all things work, researcher, advocate, and thought partner helping leaders create better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together.

