At just 15, Shreshth Khurana has already achieved what many entrepreneurs spend a lifetime pursuing. Recognized as one of the youngest visionary entrepreneurs in India, Shreshth is the founder of Prowebmatrix Technologies, a fast-scaling global enterprise delivering technology, legal, AI-driven, and educational solutions across multiple countries.

Website: www.prowebmatrix.com

What began as a spark of curiosity at age 7 has today grown into a diverse ecosystem of companies, positioning Shreshth as not just a prodigy, but a builder of systems that empower businesses, institutions, and communities worldwide.

A Childhood Fueled by Vision

The journey began when Shreshth’s elder brother introduced him to coding at age 7. Alongside technical skills, his brother instilled a principle that became the foundation of his work ethic:

“Work for happiness, not money. Success and wealth will follow naturally when your business creates real value.”

By 9, Shreshth had chosen online schooling, believing traditional systems limited creativity and practical learning. This decision gave him global exposure, fluency in English, and the courage to think beyond borders. With encouragement and unwavering support from his parents, he launched his first venture — Prowebmatrix — which has since evolved into a multinational enterprise.

Prowebmatrix Technologies: Redefining Global Business

At the heart of Shreshth’s entrepreneurial journey lies Prowebmatrix Technologies, now emerging as a global powerhouse in technology, AI, law, and business consulting.

The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that bridge gaps between industries:

Technology Services : Website development, SaaS platforms, cybersecurity, IT infrastructure, and AI-powered applications.

: Website development, SaaS platforms, cybersecurity, IT infrastructure, and AI-powered applications. Legal & Compliance : Indian corporate law, international advisory, IP protection, and full-scale compliance solutions.

: Indian corporate law, international advisory, IP protection, and full-scale compliance solutions. AI & Automation : Tailored AI models to optimize business processes and enable digital transformation.

: Tailored AI models to optimize business processes and enable digital transformation. Education & Learning : Through Alphabit School , Prowebmatrix is nurturing next-gen talent in coding, AI, and digital skills.

: Through , Prowebmatrix is nurturing next-gen talent in coding, AI, and digital skills. NGO & Funding Support: Helping NGOs secure funding, scale strategically, and build sustainable systems.

What makes Prowebmatrix unique is its fusion of law and technology—a rare combination that allows clients to access future-ready solutions with legal integrity and global compliance.

A Global Portfolio of Impact

With operations registered in multiple countries, Prowebmatrix Technologies has expanded into a diverse portfolio of ventures, including:

Prowebmatrix – A Unit of Prowebmatrix Technologies

Promatrix Technologies – A global tech & legal solutions leader

Alphabit School – Rethinking education for the future

Woodane Woods Pvt. Ltd.

Keshva Vikas Trust

Maxtones

Maxtonex

Realetic

Convertixpro

Evenia

…and many more.

This multi-venture structure gives the group a presence in tech, AI, legal, education, consulting, and environmental innovation—making it a truly holistic enterprise.

Recognition & Legacy in the Making

Shreshth’s entrepreneurial story has already drawn global attention, with his work featured in StoryCrafters Magazine as a symbol of youth-led innovation and leadership.

But what sets him apart is not just his age, it’s his discipline, vision, and mission-driven approach. While most 15-year-olds are still navigating high school, Shreshth is leading global businesses, supporting NGOs, and inspiring young dreamers to believe that age is no barrier to impact.

He often credits his parents for being the bedrock of his journey — offering both professional guidance and personal encouragement, ensuring he could take bold decisions while staying grounded in values.

Looking Ahead

With expansion plans into AI-driven lawtech platforms, enterprise-grade digital systems, and innovative educational models, Prowebmatrix Technologies is poised to become a world leader in integrated technology and legal ecosystems.

“At Prowebmatrix, we don’t just solve problems—we build systems that empower businesses, institutions, and communities to thrive globally,” says Shreshth Khurana.

From Rudrapur to the world stage, his journey proves that entrepreneurship has no age limits — only vision, values, and relentless execution.

Contact

Website: www.prowebmatrix.com

Email: info@prowebmatrix.com

Phone: +91 84332 86944 (WhatsApp)

+91 8069 578323 (Toll-Free)

+1 (778) 949-3758 (Intl)

+971 58 186 6569 (UAE)

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.