Sevora Focuses On Time-Saving Fashion For Busy Consumers Through Stylist-Led Convenience

Finding clothes online is quick, but deciding what actually works is a time-consuming process. Sevora, launched in Kolkata in February 2026, is built to solve the problem.

Instead of browsing through long catalogues, users are connected with professional stylists who put together complete looks. These are based on individual preferences, lifestyle, and the occasion. The process helps users to shift from searching to selecting, with fewer steps in between.

The service also adds a practical layer to the experience by allowing customers to try selected outfits at home before deciding what to keep. In select parts of Kolkata, they offer deliveries that can arrive within 60 minutes. This allows people to make decisions in their own space rather than relying only on how something looks on a screen.

For many consumers, especially those balancing work and daily commitments, this addresses a familiar challenge. Online fashion offers variety, but the process of choosing often takes longer than expected. This includes searching, repeated comparisons, and uncertainty around fit or styling, which can slow things down.

“Fashion has always been personal, but the shopping experience has become increasingly impersonal,” said Mashum Mollah, Founder of Sevora. “Sevora was created to bring human expertise back to the centre of fashion discovery, while building an ecosystem where stylists are not just service providers, but key value creators.”

Sevora’s model shifts much of the decision-making to trained stylists. They begin by understanding the individual first. That includes body type, colour preferences, comfort levels, and how the outfit fits into daily life. They focus on complete looks instead of individual pieces, so the outfit works as a whole.

There is also a system in place that helps stylists manage this better. It covers body type and colour insights, keeps track of style preferences, and lets them build personalised lookbooks for each customer. A dedicated CRM allows stylists to track customer preferences over time and refine their recommendations.

“Our technology enables stylists to scale their expertise through a data-driven curation engine that incorporates body type and colour analysis, style profiling, a dedicated CRM for stylists, and a lookbook engine for personalised outfit creation,” Mr. Mollah added. “This infrastructure allows us to deliver consistent, scalable, and highly personalised styling experiences.”

The technology helps bring structure to the process, but it does not replace judgment. Stylists still make the final call, taking into account proportion, context, and how outfits come together outside of a screen.

The platform currently operates across Kolkata and works with a network of professional stylists. It also offers selections from 10+ premium and designer brands. Instead of going through large product listings, customers can discover these brands through curated looks put together by stylists.

Sevora is preparing to open its first Experience Centre in Kolkata. It will give customers a chance to interact with stylists directly, explore curated pieces, and get practical advice. The team is also focused on growing their networking and ensuring a much better and refined system behind it.

Sevora's idea is not to add on more options, but to make decisions easier for their users. With stylists handling the heavy lifting and tools supporting them in the background, the process becomes less time-consuming for their customers.

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