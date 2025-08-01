Seema Singh Transforms Rajkiya Girls High School, Empowering 1,000+ Young Women

In a powerful example of grassroots transformation, Seema Singh, founder of Meghashrey NGO, has led a multi-faceted initiative to uplift the lives of over 1,000 girls at Rajkiya Girls High School, a government-run school in Bihar. Her efforts have brought significant change by addressing critical gaps in education access, safety, and school infrastructure.

Recognizing the barriers faced by underprivileged girl students, Singh began by distributing more than 900 education kits-each packed with notebooks, pens, pencils, water bottles, hygiene items, and basic learning tools. These kits have eased the financial burden on families and helped students continue their studies with renewed motivation and dignity.

Understanding that education must be supported by a safe and conducive environment, Singh also facilitated the construction of a new library, giving students access to hundreds of books and a quiet space to read and learn. Additionally, a dedicated girls’ toilet block was built-an essential step in promoting menstrual hygiene and reducing dropout rates among adolescent girls, especially in rural and low-income communities.

In a bold move to enhance personal safety and build confidence, Meghashrey organised 350 self-defence training programs for the students. Conducted by trained professionals, these workshops taught girls techniques to protect themselves and instilled a sense of strength and independence.

“True empowerment begins when a girl feels safe, educated, and respected,” said Seema Singh during her recent visit to the school. “Our mission is to ensure that every girl, no matter her background, has the opportunity to learn, grow, and lead.”

Today, Rajkiya Girls High School stands transformed symbol of what dedicated social leadership can achieve. Through her vision and commitment, Seema Singh is not just supporting education-she is laying the foundation for a generation of empowered young women.

Disclaimer: ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.