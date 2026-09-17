Seema Singh’s ‘Saree Utsav – Virasat’: Where India’s Heritage Finds A New Fashion Voice

From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, 250+ sarees celebrate the artistry, identity and living heritage of India: For Seema Singh, the saree is far more than an attire. It is a story of India — woven by generations of artisans, carrying the identity of communities and preserving a heritage that has survived centuries.

Giving this belief a powerful new platform, Seema Singh launched ‘Saree Utsav – Virasat’, a three-day celebration dedicated to India’s extraordinary handloom and textile heritage. The initiative echoes Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of taking India’s traditional craftsmanship to the world while empowering the artisans and communities behind it.

What makes the initiative particularly significant is that Seema Singh’s association with Indian textiles is not new. For the past five to six years, she has continuously championed the saree, Indian craftsmanship and traditional textiles, using fashion showcases and her own public presence to inspire people to reconnect with their cultural roots.

Virasat brought together more than 250 sarees from across India — from Kashmir to Kanyakumari creating a striking celebration of the country's diversity. Lucknow’s Chikankari, Maharashtra’s Paithani, Gujarat’s Patola, Banarasi Silk from Varanasi, Bihar’s Madhubani traditions, Kashmiri craftsmanship, Tussar Silk and Rajasthan’s vibrant Bandhani were among the many regional traditions showcased.

But behind every saree was a larger story — the story of the artisan.

For Seema Singh, preserving Indian textiles means supporting the hands that create them. Her focus extends to traditional artisans, weavers and karkhanas, ensuring that India's centuries-old craftsmanship receives recognition, relevance and a place in the modern fashion ecosystem.

With her fashion initiative SS by Seema Singh, she is now taking this mission a step further. Her vision is to make the saree not simply a traditional garment, but a contemporary statement of Indian pride, elegance, culture and identity.

Singh has herself become an inspiration for many through the way she carries the saree — with elegance, confidence and a distinctly modern sensibility. Her appearances and fashion showcases have encouraged women to rediscover the saree and celebrate it as an expression of who they are

The celebration also brought together influential personalities from public life and Bollywood. Amruta Fadnavis extended her support to the initiative, while Padma Shri Raveena Tandon, Sonali Bendre, Rupali Ganguly and Hina Khan were among the prominent personalities associated with the Utsav.

At a time when global fashion is increasingly looking towards authentic cultural narratives, Seema Singh’s Virasat makes a powerful statement: India does not need to look elsewhere for inspiration — its greatest fashion stories are already woven into its heritage.

Through Saree Utsav – Virasat* and SS by Seema Singh, Singh is building more than a fashion platform. She is creating a movement to celebrate Indian culture, champion its artisans and carry the saree — India’s timeless symbol of grace and identity — from the traditional loom to the modern world.

Because when India wears its saree, it wears its heritage.

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