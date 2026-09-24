Sanatan Sanskrutik Sangh launches Self-Employment Centre In Lakhisarai, Bihar

Lakhisarai: With the aim of strengthening the vision of a self-reliant India at the rural level, sanatan Sanskrutik Sangh has launched a new self-employment centre in Lakhisarai, Bihar. Established under the Samagra Gram Vikas Programme (Total Village Development Programme – TVDP) under the guidance of the organisation’s National President, Mrs. Haripriyaa Bharggav, the centre has been established with the objective of promoting self-employment, skill development and local entrepreneurship in rural areas.

A modern production unit for slipper and footwear manufacturing has been established at the centre, where local youth and women will be provided employment opportunities along with training. This initiative will promote production at the local level, give new momentum to cottage and small-scale industries, and help reduce migration undertaken for employment.

Mrs. Haripriyaa Bharggav said, “The dream of a self-reliant India will be realised only when dignified livelihood opportunities are available in every village. Our objective is not merely to provide employment, but also to give people confidence, self-respect and the opportunity to progress while staying in their own villages.”

She said that the economic strength of villages is the foundation of the country’s overall development. “Only when women are economically empowered and youth move forward with skills will a strong, prosperous and self-reliant India be built. Local entrepreneurship and self-employment are the strongest foundations of rural development.”

This initiative is based on the organisation’s ‘Ashama’ concept, which has been developed under the Total Village Development Programme. Under this concept, ‘Aa’ represents economic and spiritual progress, ‘Sha’ represents physical empowerment, and ‘Ma’ represents mental balance and overall development. The objective of this concept is to give equal importance to social values, personality development and self-confidence alongside economic progress.

People receiving training at the self-employment centre will be provided with practical knowledge related to footwear manufacturing, enabling them to obtain employment at the local level and eventually start their own enterprises. According to the organisation, the initiative aims to connect more than 500 women and youth with self-employment.

On this occasion, Bihar In-charge Mr. Nitish Kumar Singh said that establishing such a production unit in Lakhisarai would give a new direction to the local economy. He said that this would provide youth and women with employment opportunities in their own region, and the model would also become an inspiration for other districts in the future.

According to sanatan Sanskrutik Sangh , the centre launched in Lakhisarai is part of a broader rural development plan. The organisation is working towards establishing similar self-employment centres in other states of the country in the coming period. At present, besides Bihar, the organisation is also working in various regions, including Bundelkhand, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, to promote skill development, self-employment and rural livelihoods.

sanatan Sanskrutik Sangh believes that the strong foundation of a self-reliant India will be built in villages. By promoting local resources, skills and entrepreneurship, sustainable livelihood opportunities can be created for rural families. With this objective, the organisation is working across various states through the ‘Ashama’ concept and the Total Village Development Programme.

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