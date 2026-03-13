Rupeezy Launches SIF A New Era of Disciplined Portfolio Building for HNI Investors

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 13: Rupeezy, a leading digital investment platform, has announced the launch of SIF (Specialized Investment Fund). This sophisticated investment category bridges the gap between traditional mutual funds and high-ticket Portfolio Management Services (PMS). As an ISO 27001-certified entity and a SEBI and AMFI-registered platform (ARN-35911), Rupeezy continues to pioneer secure, institution-grade financial solutions for the mass affluent and High-Net-Worth Individual (HNI) segments.

What is a Specialised Investment Fund (SIF)?

Introduced by SEBI on April 1, 2025, a Specialised Investment Fund (SIF) is a regulated investment structure that allows AMCs to launch advanced, strategy-based schemes. It offers investors access to institutional-grade strategies like long-short and dynamic asset allocation within a transparent framework, starting with a minimum investment of Rs.10 lakh per AMC.

How SIF Works

Professional Management: Operated by seasoned fund managers under a strict SEBI-regulated framework.

Long-Short Flexibility: The ability to take "Long" positions (buying when the outlook is positive) and "Short" positions (selling via derivatives) to benefit from all market cycles.

Dynamic Allocation: Fluid movement between equity, debt, and other asset classes based on market conditions.

Transparency: Every SIF features predefined risk models, fee structures, and redemption guidelines, all tracked digitally in real time.

Featured SIF Schemes Available on Rupeezy

Rupeezy provides a direct gateway to high-performance strategies currently active in the market:

iSIF Equity Ex-Top 100 Long-Short Fund

Category: Equity | Mid Cap

Strategy: Aggressive alpha generation targeting stocks outside the top 100, utilising long-short flexibility. iSIF Hybrid Long-Short Fund

Category: Hybrid | Aggressive Hybrid

Strategy: A balanced approach combining equity and debt with dynamic derivative exposure to manage volatility.

Trusted Partner for Your SIF Journey

Regulated by SEBI & AMFI

As a fully licensed intermediary, Rupeezy ensures that all SIF investments adhere to the highest standards of investor protection and industry compliance.

Digital, Transparent & Secure

Experience a 100% digital SIF journey. From 5-minute onboarding to secure online transactions, our platform eliminates paperwork while maintaining total transparency.

Direct AMC Partnerships

By partnering directly with India’s leading AMCs, Rupeezy provides "Direct" access to institution-grade strategies. Our ecosystem includes:

SBI Magnum SIF

Arudha by Bandhan Mutual Fund

TATA’s Titanium SIF

QSIF (Quant Specialised Investment Fund)

Endurance by DSP

Altiva by Edelweiss

Diviniti by ITI

Platinum by Mirae Asset

The HNI Advantage: Why Consider SIF?

Lower Entry Barrier: Access sophisticated strategies at a ₹10L entry point, significantly lower than the ₹50L required for PMS or AIFs.

Downside Protection: SIFs can benefit from falling markets through short-selling, a feature not available in standard mutual funds.

Tax Efficiency: Enjoy a tax structure similar to traditional mutual funds (based on asset class).

Institutional Discipline: Access rule-based, disciplined investment strategies designed for long-term wealth creation.

Empowering Intelligence: Rupeezy’s AI Features

To enhance the SIF experience, Rupeezy integrates advanced AI tools for informed decision-making:

FinAI Chat: Analyse core financial metrics and portfolio performance using natural language.

AI Sentiment News: Stay ahead with news aggregated and categorised by market sentiment.

Rupeezy MCP: Connect your account to AI assistants for real-time data fetching and seamless execution.

Market Risk

Investments in Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs) are subject to market risks. The use of derivatives and short selling involves greater complexity. Please read all scheme-related documents carefully before investing.

Start Your SIF Journey

Want to know more about SIF? Explore the Rupeezy SIF Page to discover available schemes and understand how SIF can fit into your investment strategy. Enquire now to get a callback from Rupeezy’s expert team for a complete walkthrough and expert support in building a disciplined SIF portfolio.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.