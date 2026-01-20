Rubics Group has once again raised the bar for community-led partnerships and world-class sporting platforms by extending its support to the return of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL), India’s premier franchise-based professional wrestling league. UP Dominators, owned by Rubics Group (Rubics Realty), will lead the way in what is predicted to be a defining reset moment for Indian wrestling on the world stage. Rubics Group’s participation is an embodiment of their ‘Homes That Build Champions’ vision and combines grassroots talent and community wellness with a coveted international platform.

The eagerly anticipated comeback will unfold through a high-intensity season running from January 15 to February 1, 2026, at the Noida Indoor Stadium

Rubics Group scored big in the player auction on January 3, 2026, with a masterful auction strategy that culminated in the acquisition of Antim Panghal for a landmark ₹52 lakh

The group’s support of the Pro Wrestling League is an extension of their ‘Homes That Build Champions’ philosophy that links real estate with community health, and highlights their commitment to offering grassroots sports a truly world-class platform

The first chapter of PWL’s comeback season was the player auction on January 3, 2026. Rubics Group’s auction strategy was to combine marquee star power with promising talent and international experience. The group started strong with the historic acquisition of Antim Panghal (53 kg) – reigning U20 World Champion and Asian Champion – for a landmark ₹52 lakh. The team further went on to secure other top Indian prospects, including Nisha Dahiya (62 kg) and Vishal Kaliramana (65 kg). Additionally, the squad boasts significant global firepower with Arman Andreasyan (74 kg) and Mikhailov Vasyl (74 kg), bringing elite international styles, experience and tactical diversity to the middleweights. The signing of Jaspooran Singh (125 kg) secures a formidable anchor for the super-heavyweight division, which is crucial for team balance.

Rounding off the team with youth, agility, and long-term developmental potential are players such as Sagar Sharma (57 kg), Rahul Deswal (57 kg), Bridgette Marie Duty (57 kg) and Ojo Damola Hannah (76 kg). To anchor performance with discipline and credibility, UP Dominators will be guided by a high-recognition Indian coaching bench that comprises former Olympian and 11-time National Gold medallist Vinod Kumar Head Coach (Freestyle) as well as NIS Diploma holder and UWW Level 1 & Level 2 certified coach Pardeep Kumar Coach/High-Performance Support. This coaching structure will shape a professional, athlete-first environment combining legacy wrestling values with modern match preparation, conditioning and tactical planning.

Suhan Shetty, Founder & Managing Director, Rubics Group, said: “Wrestling is India’s original sport of discipline built in akhadas, earned through sacrifice and celebrated through courage. PWL’s return is not just a new season; it is a national opportunity to take our indigenous sporting legacy to the world. Through UP Dominators, Rubics Group is committing to something deeper than branding: building healthier communities, enabling youth pathways, supporting women’s participation and creating a championship ecosystem that begins at the grassroots. Our promise is simple: we build homes that build champions. From akhada to arena. From UP to the world.”

The current PWL season will kick offon January 15, 2026, at the Noida Indoor Stadium. The league is positioned as a truly international competition, featuring over 250 wrestlers from 20+ countries in the auction pool, including elite Indian and globally medal-winning talent. The six participating franchises represent India’s strongest wrestling regions: Haryana Thunders, Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals, Punjab Royals, Maharashtra Kesari, Delhi Dangal Warriors, and UP Dominators. The season is designed as a fast-paced, team-based format that strengthens athlete pathways, competitive integrity and fan engagement, bringing traditional akhada culture into a modern arena experience and national broadcast ecosystem.

As the owners of UP Dominators, Rubics Group is committing to a long-term vision that goes beyond sponsorshi,p using sport as a living expression of the brand’s community-building purpose. Beyond its support of the team, Rubics Group will create measurable community impact through various complimentary initiatives including conducting identification camps and structured scouting support across UP’s wrestling belts, initiating skill, confidence, fitness and mentorship programmes aligned to the league’s women’s categories, as well as supporting emerging athletes with training scholarships, equipment and safety upgrades, as well as access to recovery facilities. Finally, to amplify the fervour surrounding the event and offer fans meaningful ways to engage with the sport, the Group will conduct community engagement activities inside Rubics developments, which include fan experiences, screenings, fitness challenges and athlete interactions.

About Rubics Group's real estate division

Rubics Realty is a design-driven real estate and urban development company with experience across premium residential projects, hospitality-led developments and socially impactful housing initiatives. The Group’s entry into professional sport reflects its commitment to building communities where health, discipline and opportunity are part of everyday life.

About UP Dominators

UP Dominators is the Uttar Pradesh franchise in the Pro Wrestling League (PWL). The team represents one of India’s most competitive wrestling regions, built on a legacy of akhada culture and an ambition to compete at the highest professional level nationally and globally.

