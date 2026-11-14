Rentomojo: Delhi AQI 494: North India Drives 70% Of Air Purifier Demand

As dense smog pushes Delhi’s AQI to 494, air purifier demand is climbing across Delhi NCR and Tier-2 cities like Ludhiana, Lucknow and Chandigarh. Short-term rentals are becoming an option for the October to February smog season.

Delhi woke up with a blanket of dense fog, and the AQI rose to 494. Due to trapped smog, Delhi's overall AQI reached this figure at 7:31 AM on Friday. It was just four days ago that the air quality took a plunge to 376, marking the worst air quality on Diwali in the last five years. CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board) recorded that IIT Delhi saw one of the highest AQI readings, 488. Anant Vihar was at 419 and Rajkori Border at 402. This Diwali, it was not only Delhi NCR but other parts of the country that saw a decline in air quality. The sudden decline in air quality comes from smoke coming from crop burning in neighbouring states. Due to the current weather conditions, pollutants are accumulating over the capital.

The day after Diwali, on 9 November, CPCB reported Pimpri-Chinchwad touched 301 and Pune 292. The twin cities were worst-hit despite being situated in the western part. While air purifier sales are seeing a jump with people rushing to buy air purifiers for multiple bedrooms, the demand is concentrated in the Delhi NCR. Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Kanpur, and Lucknow are among the Tier-2 cities contributing to the demand.

As Amazon and retailers see a sharp rise in demand, air purifier rental options are being discussed. The monthly subscriptions from platforms like Rentomojo and Furlenco cater to the short-term spike in AQI with plans for 3-12 months. However, the need for owning or renting depends on different factors.

Where does air purifier demand in India come from?

In 2026, quick-commerce platforms like Instamart, Blinkit, and Zepto have seen 3.7x growth, as per the report by NewsBytes. As the AQI increases, consumers no longer wait for a 3-5-day delivery timeline. Quick commerce platforms deliver air purifiers within 10-20 minutes. With winter approaching and consumers being concerned about clean air, the trend is expected to grow.

Looking at the 2025 data published by MySmartPrice, Amazon saw a 5x increase overall and a 20x surge in demand in Delhi NCR. Surprisingly, the spike in demand was for premium models priced above ₹20,000. Such consumer behaviour was driven by visible smog and bad air quality as people tend to buy in rush.

Online search data puts air purifier searches in India at 1,84,200 in winter 2022. By winter 2025, the figure had reached 21,84,600, close to 12 times higher in 3 winters. Sales are following the same curve.

Why does North India account for 70% of India’s air purifier demand?

This year, Amazon saw the demand for air purifiers double before Diwali across Delhi NCR. It happened mainly due to Delhi NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh slip into ‘very poor’ (301-400) to ‘severe’ (401-500) categories every year.

Stubble burning has been a persistent problem. This is widespread in Punjab and Haryana at the onset of winter. As a result, the smoke engulfs not only these states but also affects the neighbouring regions from Rajasthan to Lucknow.

Delhi and northern parts of India are mainly landlocked. Sea winds in Mumbai and Chennai move the air pollutants as they bring in fresh air. The air gets trapped in the Indo-Gangetic Plain.

December 2025 shows how sharp the swing can be. In December 2025, air purifier searches in Delhi NCR jumped 862% over December 2024, the biggest single-month increase in the data. People mostly search when the smog sets in.

Why does air quality in North India get worse every November?

When winter approaches, the land cools at night. As the warm air settles over cold air, the pollutants get trapped. The pollutants are dispersed into the atmosphere. In November, North India sees calm wind conditions, and the smog is spread across the Indo-Gangetic Plains.

When the land winds are calm, the northwesterly winds push the trapped pollution. That's why the surface winds cannot clear the air.

Alongside the weather conditions, farmers burn crops in October and November. The festive crackers add toxic chemicals to the atmosphere.

However, bad air quality is often a problem in the capital with vehicular emissions and construction dust.

Where is the demand for air purifier sales heading in India?

Expert Market Research (EMR) shows that the Indian air purifier market was valued at around ₹904.52 crore in 2025. The need for improving indoor air quality projects the market to reach ₹4,094.64 crore by 2035.

EMR also acknowledges that the rising demand for air purifiers in Delhi NCR and northern states accounts for nearly 70% of the country’s demand. However, this does not mean the other parts of India are not seeing bad AQI.

How long does the smog season last in Delhi-NCR and the Indo-Gangetic Plain?

In October, pollution increases as the monsoon wind drifts away. The temperature starts dropping, and stubble burning begins in neighbouring states. Between November and December, the air quality worsens. The Diwali celebrations and stubble burning peak, and winter traps air and smog over the land.

In January, farm fires decrease. The extreme cold weather, fog, and calm winds keep local emissions trapped. This shifts from ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ AQI. Around mid-to-late February, the air quality improves as the spring winds enter the region. Sometimes high humidity and dense fog can trap airborne particles. This results in toxic smog as moisture speeds up chemical reactions that transform pollutants from kilns and cars.

Are Tier-2 cities in Punjab, Haryana, UP and Bihar catching up with Delhi?

Yes, many Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Bihar see worse AQI than Delhi due to peak winter weather conditions. Bathinda, Hisar, Sirsa, Panipat, and Faridkot record hazardous AQI during October and November. These regions sit on the agricultural belt and absorb the stubble burning.

According to aqi.in, Bathinda ranged from 771 to 1,124 and Faridkot from 648 to 816. It is to note that CPCB and aqi.in follow different measures for AQI.

Meerut, Budaun, Gorakhpur, and Hapur also see spikes in AQI. Air quality improves in Punjab and Haryana as the stubble burning ends.

Muzaffarpur, Saharsa, and Bettiah are among the most polluted cities in winter. Bihar is located in the Indo-Gangetic Plain. The air slows down as dust and solid fuel burning start accumulating. People burn firewood during winter which leads to fine particles.

How fast are air purifier sales growing in North India?

The demand for air purifier sales sees seasonal spikes along with yearly growth. The national market is expected to grow at 16%-17% CAGR by 2030.

Families in Delhi NCR are buying second or third purifiers as the retail market sees a jump in repeat buyers. The demand is not limited to the capital, but Jaipur, Ludhiana, Lucknow, and Chandigarh are getting air purifiers.

Is renting an air purifier better than buying in the smog season?

The choice of renting an air purifier usually depends on whether a user needs it for a few weeks in winter. In Delhi, people are rushing to buy multiple air purifiers as the AQI climbs in 2026. While the demand for air purifiers is growing, the growth is also concentrated.

Amazon saw a 5x increase in air purifier sales compared to regular days. Delhi NCR saw a 20x surge. The demand is short-term, especially when the smog spikes.

For households that need an air purifier during visible smog and poor AQI readings, renting an air purifier is an alternative to buying. Rentomojo, Furlenco, Rentit4me, and Breezo list air purifier rentals in Delhi, Bangalore, and other metro cities in India.

Rentomojo’s Delhi page lists an air purifier for ₹515/mo. The air purifier rental plans include repairs and relocation. Once the user is done with the rental, the service provider takes the product from the delivery address.

When does buying an air purifier work out better?

On longer rental plans on Rentomojo, a Honeywell Air Purifier V2 rents for ₹646/mo on a 36-month plan. Over 3 years, the air purifier’s rental costs ₹23,256. Buying the same unit costs around ₹9,149.

Buying an air purifier is a reliable choice for families that live in high AQI regions and do not plan to shift in the upcoming years. At the 12-month rate, the purifier costs ₹7,908 (₹659x12).

Year-round use of air purifiers makes it cheaper to buy. Families with young children, elderly members, or people with breathing discomfort and heart and respiratory problems may find buying a unit more cost-effective.

When does renting an air purifier make more sense?

If a working professional often changes homes or cities, buying an air purifier means paying for the transportation costs. It helps people who move from one apartment to another before the lease renews or shift for work opportunities. This works out for corporate tenants and urban professionals. Rentomojo acknowledges that renting an air purifier is more suitable for people who move within 2-3 years.

Filters need to be replaced or washed after a certain period of time. The subscription platforms shift the responsibility.

"I observed that there are many urban consumers just like me, who change homes within months after buying anything new, furniture or appliances," Geetansh Bamania, the CEO and founder of Rentomojo, said.

Do households in Delhi need an air purifier outside winter?

The answer is, yes. From spring to summer, air quality falls within ‘moderate’ and ‘poor’ categories. The hot and dry air can pick up construction dust. This is the time you may experience dust storms. Monsoon, from July to September, is the cleanest period of the year in Delhi. The AQI comes down to ‘satisfactory’ and ‘moderate’ levels.

Beyond the winter season, you do not need to use a high-speed air purifier round the clock. Spring brings brisk winds to spread trapped smog, summer may bring dusty winds to increase PM10 levels, but rainfall gets rid of the particulates out of the air. Running the purifier at the maximum speed can clog the filters and high-speed fan settings consume more power.

Renting an air purifier suits the smog season from October to February. Between April and June, the air purifier traps dust particles. Also, families with older adults or anyone with allergies or asthma can find long-term value in buying one. Make sure to check the filter type you need and match the CARD to the space. When buying an air purifier, check whether the filter replacement kits are available in your region.

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