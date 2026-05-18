What unfolded at Ravindra Natya Mandir, Mumbai, on Sunday, 3 May 2026, was far more than a dance drama performance it was a deeply immersive theatrical experience that left audiences mesmerised long after the curtains fell.

CHITRANGADA – REIMAGINED, conceptualised, directed, and choreographed by Visva-Bharati alumna Prantika Saha, has rapidly emerged as one of the most appreciated Bengali theatrical productions in Mumbai’s cultural landscape, earning widespread admiration from eminent theatre personalities, cultural connoisseurs, members of the Visva-Bharati fraternity, distinguished guests, and audiences across generations.

Presented by Anand Rupayan Cultural Academy as a completely non-commercial cultural initiative, the production boldly reimagined Rabindranath Tagore’s timeless Chitrangada through the lens of today’s digital age, drawing striking parallels between Kurupa-Surupa’s inner conflict and the emotional realities faced by today’s youth navigating cyber bullying, online trolling, unrealistic beauty standards, social media validation, peer pressure, loneliness, and self-doubt.

At its emotional core, the production transformed Chitrangada’s journey into a universal human experience that resonated profoundly with contemporary audiences. Many viewers expressed that the story felt intensely personal and deeply relevant to the silent emotional struggles of the present generation.

Audience reactions following the performance reflected the extraordinary impact created by the production:

“Completely spellbound.”

“Every scene felt like a crafted piece of art.”

“Impossible to express in words what we experienced.”

“The production gave goosebumps repeatedly.”

“The way Tagore was made so relevant to today’s social media-driven world was extraordinary.”

“This deserves to be seen on a global platform.”

Several audience members personally reached out to the director and team after the performance, expressing how deeply the production had moved them and how powerfully they connected with its message of identity, self-worth, and inner truth.

Blending Rabindrasangeet, dance, dramatic storytelling, cinematic musical arrangements, breathtaking costumes, mesmerising lighting design, striking stage visuals, and emotionally charged performances, CHITRANGADA – REIMAGINED created a powerful theatrical experience where Tagore’s philosophy met contemporary realities with rare sensitivity and artistic conviction.

One of the most remarkable aspects of the production was the scale, inclusivity, and spirit behind it. The performance brought together a large multi-generational cast ranging from 4 to 80 years of age, including students, doctors, working professionals, homemakers, senior citizens, and children, none of whom are professional dancers or theatre artists.

What audiences witnessed on stage was the result of months of tireless, selfless, and deeply passionate effort by Prantika Saha, who personally trained, choreographed, mentored, and directed the entire cast with extraordinary dedication and artistic discipline.

Deeply rooted in the cultural philosophy of Santiniketan, Prantika Saha’s vision through Anand Rupayan Cultural Academy has consistently focused on preserving Bengali cultural roots among probashi Bengalis while making Tagore’s philosophy accessible and meaningful to today’s generation.

Beyond theatre and cultural preservation, the event also reflected Anand Rupayan Cultural Academy’s commitment to social responsibility, with scholarships presented to deserving students, and social worker Ms. Bulbul Ratan Ray was felicitated for her selfless service towards cancer patients through the Bulbul Ray Foundation.

Speaking after witnessing the performance, Chief Guest Dr. Ashok Kumar Bhattacharya*, a globally experienced healthcare strategist and recipient of multiple international leadership and lifetime achievement honours remarked:

“If Kobi Guru were alive today, he too would have congratulated and complimented you for this marvellous and par excellence production. It was simply mind-boggling. Kudos to the entire team. This deserves to reach a global platform.”

Special Guest Shri Partho Roy noted patron of arts, literature, and philanthropy, shared:

“The presentation was absolutely outstanding. Had I not attended, it would have been my loss, and I would have missed experiencing such a beautiful creative effort.”

Reflecting on the overwhelming response received by the production, Prantika Saha shared:

“We are truly overwhelmed and deeply grateful for the immense love and appreciation the production has received. CHITRANGADA – REIMAGINED was created with months of sacrifice, sleepless effort, faith, and heartfelt emotional investment from the entire team. What has touched us most is hearing audiences say they saw their own struggles, insecurities, and emotional conflicts reflected on stage. Through this production, we wanted to remind today’s generation that true self-worth can never come from external validation alone.”

Dr. Ankur Saha, who portrayed the pivotal role of Arjun and was deeply involved in the production, added:

“The journey that began with rehearsals, dreams, hard work, passion, and countless emotions ultimately touched so many hearts. Watching my mother build this entire world from scratch with such conviction and passion has been deeply inspiring. The overwhelming appreciation received from audiences and theatre lovers is something we will always carry in our hearts.”

Adding another significant artistic dimension to the production was its specially recorded original music album, independently produced for the theatrical presentation by Prantika Saha Ensemble. The official music album is currently streaming worldwide across Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music, Amazon Music, JioSaavn, and other major platforms.

More than a stage production, CHITRANGADA – REIMAGINED ultimately emerged as a heartfelt artistic movement one that bridged generations, revived emotional engagement with Tagore among younger audiences, and reaffirmed the timeless relevance of identity, inner truth, and self-worth in today’s world.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

CHITRANGADA – REIMAGINED

“নতুন ভাবনায় চিত্রাঙ্গদা”

A Prantika Saha Theatrical Production

Presented by Anand Rupayan Cultural Academy

Beyond Beauty. Beyond Time.

Ravindra Natya Mandir, Mumbai

Sunday, 3 May 2026

Official Music Album Streaming Worldwide

Full Dance Drama Streaming on YouTube

https://youtu.be/PqrYkxSvoNE?si=n-9TTxF3yDJsFasl

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