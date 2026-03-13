Ratul Puri’s Lalitpur Solar Project Strengthens Clean Energy Push in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi [India], March 13: India’s transition toward renewable energy is increasingly shaping the way states plan their economic and infrastructure growth. In Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur district, a large solar power initiative is set to contribute to this shift while supporting the state’s expanding energy needs.

The project being developed by Hindustan Power under the leadership of Chairman Ratul Puri, involves the establishment of a 435 MWp solar power facility, marking one of the significant renewable energy investments in the region. Work on the project recently commenced following its announcement at the Clean Energy Summit in Lucknow, where industry leaders and policymakers discussed the role of renewable energy in supporting Uttar Pradesh’s long-term development goals.

Awarded by the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) through a competitive bidding process, the project will supply clean electricity to the state for 25 years under a long-term power purchase agreement. Once operational, the solar plant will contribute to strengthening the state’s renewable energy capacity while supporting India’s broader energy transition.

Speaking about the development, Ratul Puri, Chairman, Hindustan Power, noted that the company looks forward to working closely with the local community as the project progresses. “With the Lalitpur project office now operational, our teams are eager to begin work on the ground. We look forward to engaging with local stakeholders and ensuring the project progresses smoothly,” he said.

Ratul Puri also highlighted the broader importance of expanding renewable infrastructure across India. “Large solar projects like this are important not only for strengthening clean energy capacity but also for supporting the long-term stability of the country’s power sector,” he added.

Beyond its role in energy generation, the Lalitpur solar project is expected to contribute to local economic activity during its construction and operational phases. Large infrastructure developments typically create opportunities across multiple sectors, from engineering and construction to logistics and site operations while also supporting services and supply chains in surrounding areas.

Emphasising the role of renewable energy in India’s development trajectory, Ratul Puri said, “India’s energy transition requires sustained investment in reliable renewable infrastructure. Projects such as this reflect our continued commitment to supporting the country’s clean energy goals.”

Uttar Pradesh has set ambitious renewable energy targets, aiming to reach 22,000 MW of renewable capacity by 2026–27. Projects such as the Lalitpur solar plant will play an important role in helping the state move closer to that goal while ensuring a stable supply of clean electricity for industries and households.

The initiative also aligns with Hindustan Power’s broader strategy to expand its renewable energy portfolio. The company has been steadily building capacity across solar and other clean energy segments as part of its 5-GW renewable energy target by 2028.

Commenting on the company’s long-term outlook, Ratul Puri noted, “Our focus remains on building high-quality energy assets that support India’s growing demand for power while contributing to a more sustainable energy ecosystem.”

As India continues to accelerate its renewable energy expansion, projects like the Lalitpur solar plant demonstrate how large-scale clean energy investments can strengthen power infrastructure while contributing to regional development.

About Ratul Puri

Ratul Puri is the Chairman of Hindustan Power, an integrated power generation company with a strong presence in renewable and transitional energy. Over the years, he has been involved in the development of large-scale energy infrastructure projects that support India’s growing power requirements and its transition toward cleaner energy sources.

About Hindustan Power

Hindustan Power is an integrated power generation company focused on renewable and transitional energy. The company has been actively contributing to India’s energy transformation through the development of solar power and other energy infrastructure projects.

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