Pushp Khanna, associated with Delhi-based Mahamaya Jewellers, has received the Atal Bharat Gaurav Samman 2026 for his professional journey, entrepreneurial contribution, and association with a jewellery business that has a legacy of more than four decades.

Pushp Khanna was nominated by Aura Profile Management Service for the recognition. The Atal Bharat Gaurav Samman is presented by Awards Trust of India, which recognises individuals for their professional achievements and contributions across different fields.

For Pushp Khanna, the recognition is another milestone in a journey that combines traditional jewellery knowledge with modern design, product development, sourcing and new-age entrepreneurship.

A Jewellery Legacy of More Than Four Decades

Mahamaya Jewellers was established in New Delhi in 1985 and has been associated with the jewellery and precious-metals industry for more than four decades. Based in Karol Bagh, New Delhi, the business deals in gold jewellery, diamond jewellery, bridal jewellery, precious and semi-precious stones, customised jewellery and contemporary designs.

Over the years, Mahamaya Jewellers has continued to adapt to changing customer preferences while maintaining its connection with traditional Indian jewellery and craftsmanship.

Pushp Khanna’s professional journey reflects this balance between tradition and change. His work includes jewellery design, product development, sourcing, and other areas of the jewellery business.

Combining Traditional Jewellery with Modern Ideas

The Indian jewellery industry has traditionally been built on craftsmanship, trust, gold, diamonds, gemstones, and long-term customer relationships. Today, customers are also looking for personalised jewellery, contemporary designs, customised products and new ways to connect with jewellery brands.

Pushp Khanna’s journey reflects this changing environment.

His association with Mahamaya Jewellers has given him experience in gold jewellery, diamond jewellery, precious stones, sourcing, design and product development. His professional interests also extend towards technology and new business models.

Pushp Khanna is also associated with SaveInGrams (SIG), a venture exploring the connection between jewellery, precious metals and technology. This reflects his interest in bringing new ideas to a traditional industry.

Mahamaya Jewellers and the Changing Jewellery Market

Mahamaya Jewellers has built its journey around the changing jewellery market in Delhi. Its Karol Bagh presence includes gold jewellery, diamond jewellery, bridal jewellery, traditional jewellery, contemporary jewellery, and jewellery featuring precious and semi-precious stones.

Jewellery continues to hold an important place in Indian culture. Gold and diamond jewellery are closely linked with weddings, festivals, celebrations, gifting and important family occasions.

At the same time, customers are increasingly interested in unique designs, customisation and jewellery that reflects their individual style.

For jewellery businesses, this means combining traditional craftsmanship with modern design and changing customer expectations.

Focus on Jewellery Design and Product Development

For Pushp Khanna, jewellery is not only about gold, diamonds, and gemstones. Jewellery design and product development are also important parts of his professional approach.

His work reflects an interest in combining traditional Indian jewellery ideas with contemporary lifestyles. This can be seen across areas such as bridal jewellery, traditional gold jewellery, diamond jewellery, contemporary jewellery, and customised jewellery.

The focus on design and personalisation is increasingly important as consumers look for jewellery that is both culturally meaningful and suited to modern lifestyles.

Atal Bharat GauravSamman 2026

The Atal Bharat GauravSamman 2026 is an important recognition in Pushp Khanna’s professional journey.

For an entrepreneur associated with a jewellery business established in 1985, the recognition also highlights the importance of experience, consistency, and the ability to adapt in a changing business environment.

The Indian jewellery industry is evolving with greater focus on contemporary design, personalisation, technology and new customer experiences. Pushp Khanna’s professional journey reflects many of these changes.

His work brings together traditional jewellery, contemporary design, product development, sourcing and entrepreneurship.

Taking the Mahamaya Jewellers Legacy Forward

The journey of Mahamaya Jewellers represents a combination of continuity and evolution. Established in 1985, the business continues to operate in an industry where trust, craftsmanship, precious materials and customer relationships remain important.

For Pushp Khanna, taking this legacy forward means preserving the values of traditional jewellery while also exploring new ideas in jewellery design, technology and entrepreneurship.

The Atal Bharat Gaurav Samman 2026, presented by Awards Trust of India following his nomination by Aura Profile Management Service, adds another milestone to this journey.

As the Indian jewellery industry continues to move towards contemporary design, personalisation, technology and new customer experiences, Pushp Khanna and Mahamaya Jewellers represent the continuing connection between heritage, craftsmanship, jewellery design and entrepreneurship.

About Awards Trust of India

Awards Trust of India is an organisation focused on recognising individuals and institutions for their achievements, professional excellence and contributions across different fields. Through recognitions such as the Atal Bharat Gaurav Samman, the organisation seeks to highlight professional and entrepreneurial journeys marked by dedication, achievement, leadership and innovation.

The recognition provides a platform to acknowledge individuals who have made a notable contribution to their respective fields.

Contact Mr. Pushp at pushpkhanna2907@gmail.com or visit https://mahamayajewellers.co.in/

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