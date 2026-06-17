Productsquads Opens Hyderabad Office, Expands Ahmedabad Capacity; Plans Up To 80 New AI Hires

ProductSquads, an AI engineering company focused on enterprise transformation, AI-led innovation, and Global Capability Centre (GCC) development, has announced the inauguration of its new offices in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad as part of its continued growth strategy.

Founded in 2023 by Pratik Modi, ProductSquads has grown from a small founding team into an organisation of more than 165 professionals across Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and the United States. The company works with global enterprises and private equity-backed businesses to build AI-powered engineering solutions, intelligent automation platforms, GCC ecosystems, and digital transformation initiatives, with particular expertise in the data and information services and travel sectors.

The expansion significantly increases the company's delivery capacity, with the Ahmedabad office accommodating up to 200 professionals and the Hyderabad office supporting an additional 70 employees. ProductSquads also plans to hire 60 to 80 AI engineers over the next 12 months.

According to the company, the new offices will support the continued expansion of its AI engineering capabilities, strengthen global delivery operations, and help meet growing demand for enterprise modernisation, AI adoption, and GCC development initiatives.

Pratik Modi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ProductSquads, previously held leadership positions at American Express Global Business Travel (AmEx GBT), S&P Global, and SAP, where he led enterprise modernisation, platform engineering, and large-scale technology transformation initiatives.

“Artificial Intelligence is fundamentally changing how organisations build, operate, and scale product and technology,” said Modi. “Our mission is to help enterprises build AI-native engineering and GCC capabilities that accelerate innovation and deliver measurable business outcomes. The expansion across Ahmedabad and Hyderabad reflects our long-term commitment to supporting clients as they navigate the next phase of technology transformation.”







As demand for AI-led engineering services and GCC capabilities continues to grow, ProductSquads plans to further invest in talent, engineering excellence, and innovation to support enterprises building the next generation of digital and AI-driven businesses.

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