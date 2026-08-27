For Dr. Piyali Roy, a crown is far more than a symbol of beauty or achievement, it represents responsibility, leadership and the power to inspire others.

As the National Director of Mrs. Universe India-USA, Dr. Roy is taking this philosophy forward through PR Queen LLC, with a mission to discover, mentor and empower women who are ready to make an impact both on and beyond the pageant stage.

PR Queen LLC seeks to create opportunities for women to embrace their individuality, build confidence and step into leadership roles with purpose and compassion. The vision is not simply to create titleholders, but to nurture women who can use their voices and visibility to positively influence their communities.

Marking an important milestone in this mission, Dr. Piyali Roy recently crowned Dr. Nidhi Ojha as Mrs. Universe India–USA 2026. Dr. Ojha will represent India from the USA at the Mrs. Universe 2026 International Pageant, scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka in October 2026.

The crowning welcomes Dr. Nidhi Ojha into a new journey of representation, responsibility and global opportunity. She will carry with her the spirit and pride of India, along with the values of confidence, grace, purpose and empowerment championed by PR Queen LLC.

The occasion also marks an official collaboration between Dr. Nidhi Ojha and PR Queen LLC, united by a shared commitment to women’s empowerment and meaningful social impact.

Under Dr. Piyali Roy’s leadership, PR Queen LLC aims to build a global platform where accomplished and aspiring women are encouraged to recognize the power of their stories, pursue their ambitions and inspire others.

Because at PR Queen LLC, the journey does not end when a woman receives a crown—it begins there.

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