The Pop Golden Awards 2025, powered and sponsored by RTM Promotions LLC, once again set a high benchmark for honoring excellence across music, film, and television worldwide. Hosted as a fully virtual global event, the ceremony attracted millions of fan votes from across continents, reinforcing its position as a truly international celebration of modern entertainment.

This year’s awards highlighted the fusion of cultures and genres that defined global entertainment in 2025, seamlessly blending Eastern innovation with Western mainstream influence. K-pop remained a dominant force, with BLACKPINK’s LISA earning multiple nominations for her high-profile collaborations with international stars such as Future and Doja Cat, while BTS members Jin, j-hope, and V further cemented their solo success through widely acclaimed releases.

Beyond music, the ceremony spotlighted exceptional acting talent from around the world, including standout performers from Bollywood, Chinese, Korean, Thai, and Turkish cinema, underscoring the growing global appetite for diverse storytelling. The recognition of talents such as Turkish actor Gökberk Yıldırım reflected the awards’ commitment to honoring impactful performances beyond traditional Western markets.

Global pop icons also made a strong showing, with artists like Lady Gaga continuing to command international attention through bold, genre-defining work. In film, major productions such as The Conjuring: Last Rites captured global audiences, reinforcing Hollywood’s continued influence while standing alongside strong international contenders.

Cross-cultural collaborations emerged as a defining theme of the year. ROSÉ’s collaboration with Bruno Mars exemplified the growing synergy between K-pop and global pop, while TWICE’s multiple wins highlighted the group’s enduring international appeal and ability to bridge regional and global music markets.

With its expansive nominee lineup, massive global participation, and industry-wide reach, the Pop Golden Awards 2025, backed by RTM Promotions LLC, reaffirmed its role as a leading platform celebrating the artists, creators, and stories shaping the future of global entertainment.

Pop Golden Awards 2025 Winners: Highlights and Insights

Here’s the full list of winners, complete with a spotlight on what made each victory stand out in a competitive year.

Golden Hip Hop Song of the Year: “FXCK UP THE WORLD” - LISA (feat. Future)

LISA's explosive track featuring Future dominated the charts with its raw energy and genre-blending beats, marking her as a hip-hop force beyond K-Pop.

Golden Bollywood Actor of the Year: Vicky Kaushal

His versatile performances in high-octane dramas and biopics captivated audiences, solidifying his status as Bollywood's go-to leading man for emotionally charged roles.

Golden Chinese Actor of the Year: Xiao Zhan

Xiao Zhan's charismatic portrayals in historical epics and modern romances earned him widespread acclaim, blending traditional charm with contemporary appeal.

Golden Film of the Year: The Conjuring: Last Rites

This chilling horror installment wrapped up the franchise with spine-tingling scares and emotional depth, drawing massive box office success worldwide.

Golden J-Pop Artist of the Year: Number_i

Their innovative sound and high-energy visuals pushed J-Pop boundaries, resonating with fans through catchy hooks and dynamic stage presence.

Golden Korean Actor of the Year: Kim Jisoo

Kim Jisoo's breakout roles in K-dramas showcased her nuanced acting, from heartfelt romances to intense thrillers, winning over global viewers.

Golden Korean Record of the Year: “Winter Ahead” - V

V's soulful ballad "Winter Ahead" captured hearts with its introspective lyrics and melodic warmth, highlighting his vocal range as a solo artist.

Golden K-Pop Artist of the Year: Jin

Jin's charismatic solo releases and engaging fan interactions made him the standout K-Pop artist, blending humor, talent, and heartfelt music.

Golden K-Pop Group of the Year: TWICE

Their infectious energy and synchronized performances in their latest comebacks kept them at the top, proving their longevity in the K-Pop scene.

Golden K-Pop Music Video of the Year: “Mona Lisa” - J-Hope

J-Hope's "Mona Lisa" video stunned with artistic visuals and intricate choreography, elevating storytelling in K-Pop MVs to new heights.

Golden K-Pop Song of the Year: “Born Again” - LISA (feat. Doja Cat)

LISA's collaboration with Doja Cat on "Born Again" delivered fierce lyrics and addictive rhythms, becoming a anthem for empowerment and rebirth.

Golden Pop Artist of the Year: Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga's boundary-pushing albums and theatrical live shows reaffirmed her as pop's queen, mixing vulnerability with extravagant flair.

Golden Pop Group of the Year: TWICE

TWICE claimed this title with their global tours and hit singles, fusing pop elements with K-Pop charm for universal appeal.

Golden Pop Song of the Year: “APT.” - ROSÉ (feat. Bruno Mars)

ROSÉ's groovy duet with Bruno Mars on "APT." topped charts with its retro vibes and catchy hooks, sparking viral dance challenges everywhere.

Golden Thai Actor of the Year: Faye Peraya

Faye Peraya's compelling performances in Thai dramas brought depth to complex characters, earning her praise for authenticity and emotional range.

Golden Turkish Actor of the Year: Gökberk Yıldırım

Gökberk Yıldırım's intense roles in Turkish series highlighted his dramatic talent, drawing international fans to his powerful on-screen presence.

Golden TV Drama Actor of the Year: Dilraba Dilmurat

Dilraba Dilmurat's graceful and versatile acting in hit TV dramas made her a standout, blending elegance with strong, relatable portrayals.

Congratulations to all the 2025 winners for pushing creative boundaries and inspiring fans worldwide! A special shoutout to the dedicated voters who made this event a true celebration of pop culture. Keep an eye out for what 2026 brings.

