Fast-growing beauty and personal care brand Pilgrim has unveiled a new campaign for its bestselling Hair Growth Serum with Korean Black Rice, featuring actor and brand ambassador Rashmika Mandanna. Launched in 2021, Pilgrim's Advanced Hair Growth Serum has grown into one of the brand's most popular haircare products, with the company stating that one bottle is sold every five minutes, reflecting strong consumer adoption and an enthusiastic response from haircare consumers across the country.

Building on the remarkable success of the product, the brand's latest campaign draws from a familiar cultural insight, the idea that thick, healthy hair often comes from a trusted "nani ka secret." By adding a global twist rooted in Korean beauty traditions, Pilgrim uses the narrative to reinforce its brand philosophy of discovering the world's best beauty ingredients and making them accessible to modern consumers through science-backed formulations. The campaign strikes a careful balance between emotional nostalgia and modern efficacy, appealing to a broad demographic that spans both older, tradition-conscious consumers and younger, ingredient-aware beauty enthusiasts.

A playful route with "Nani ka Secret."

The campaign taps into the nostalgia and trust associated with generational beauty wisdom while introducing a cross-cultural narrative. The film begins with the familiar idea of a grandmother's beauty secret before revealing an unexpected Korean connection — reflecting Pilgrim's approach of bringing global beauty traditions into contemporary routines.

Through this storytelling, the brand aims to create a deeper emotional connection with consumers while expanding awareness of one of its hero haircare products to a wider audience. The creative direction leans heavily into humour and warmth, making the product message feel organic rather than transactional. This approach is consistent with Pilgrim's broader marketing identity, which has always favoured storytelling rooted in cultural relevance over straightforward product promotion.

At the centre of this narrative is Korean Black Rice, an ingredient widely known in Korean beauty traditions for its nourishing properties. Rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and amino acids, Korean Black Rice has long been celebrated in East Asian beauty rituals for its ability to strengthen hair, reduce breakage, and promote scalp health. Its inclusion reflects Pilgrim's approach of travelling the world to discover powerful beauty ingredients and combining them with modern dermatological science to create effective formulations for today's consumers.

Rashmika Mandanna brings the campaign to life. Central to the campaign's appeal is the presence of Rashmika Mandanna, one of India's most beloved and widely recognised actors. Known for her natural charm and authenticity, Rashmika brings a relatable energy to the brand's messaging that resonates strongly with Pilgrim's core target audience. Her pan-India popularity, spanning regional film industries and mainstream Bollywood, makes her an ideal face for a campaign that is being rolled out in multiple languages and across diverse geographies. Her association with Pilgrim adds aspirational value to the product while keeping the tone grounded and approachable.

Celebrating beauty secrets from around the world

Commenting on the campaign, Konark Gaur, Chief Marketing & Commercial Officer at Pilgrim, said: "In India, we’ve all grown up asking for the 'secret' to beautiful hair. Usually, that path leads to Grandma. But at Pilgrim, we believe the world’s best beauty secrets shouldn't have borders—they should be accessible to everyone. While Grandma has always kept the secret, we’ve travelled far and wide and brought a Korean secret in a bottle.

Our new campaign for the Advanced Hair Growth Serum features the brilliant Rashmika Mandanna and a cheeky nod to our cultural roots. We’ve combined the power of Korean Black Rice with dermatological science to create a formula that’s been loved by millions for over five years.

It’s clean, it’s honest, and it’s finally time the world saw the story behind the serum."

Campaign rollout across platforms

The campaign is currently live across Pilgrim's digital platforms, including Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, in Hindi and regional languages. It will also be amplified through OTT platforms and outdoor placements in select metro cities as part of the brand's integrated rollout strategy. The multi-platform approach ensures maximum reach, allowing the brand to engage consumers at multiple touchpoints — whether they are streaming content at home, commuting through urban centres, or scrolling through social media feeds. This 360-degree rollout reflects Pilgrim's growing confidence as a brand that can compete with both legacy players and new-age D2C competitors in the increasingly crowded beauty and personal care market.

About Pilgrim

Pilgrim is a pioneering digital-native beauty brand redefining India's beauty landscape. Launched in 2020, the brand has quickly captured the attention of modern consumers with its innovative approach focused on globally inspired ingredients.

Pilgrim's philosophy centres on discovering beauty secrets from around the world and blending them with cutting-edge science to create effective, accessible products. The brand's portfolio includes 250+ products across skincare, haircare and colour cosmetics, available through its website, app, and leading e-commerce platforms.

Built on transparency and quality, Pilgrim has served over 10 million customers and continues to expand into international markets, including the US, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

With a gross Annual Run Rate (ARR) exceeding ₹1000 crore and a rapidly expanding retail presence, Pilgrim is poised for continued growth.

For more information: www.discoverpilgrim.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/discover.pilgrim/ https://www.instagram.com/pilgrim_makeup/

*Based on a clinical study conducted on 36 males and females presenting hair loss. Individual results may vary depending on age, gender and underlying medical conditions.

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