With the belief that the true spirit of Diwali lies in sharing happiness and ensuring that no family is left behind during the festivities, the Parth Gautam Foundation has launched its ‘Har Ghar Diwali’ Campaign 3.0 in Bareilly. Building on the success of last year’s initiative, which reached 500 people, the Foundation has expanded its outreach fourfold this year, aiming to bring festive joy to more than 2,000 people across the city.

Led by 24-year-old Mr. Parth Gautam, Founder/President of the Parth Gautam Foundation and Pro Chancellor of Invertis University, the campaign reflects the Foundation’s growing commitment to making community welfare an integral part of social development. Through the initiative, the Foundation seeks to spread festive cheer while reinforcing the importance of compassion, dignity and collective responsibility.

The ‘Har Ghar Diwali’ campaign is rooted in a simple yet meaningful thought that celebrations become truly special when happiness is shared. Beyond extending material support, the initiative seeks to create a sense of belonging and ensure that families facing financial and social challenges can experience the warmth and joy associated with the festival. The significant expansion from 500 beneficiaries last year to a target of 2,000 this year also reflects the Foundation’s determination to strengthen its grassroots presence and reach more communities through sustained social welfare efforts.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Parth Gautam, Founder of the Parth Gautam Foundation and Pro Chancellor of Invertis University, said, “Diwali is a festival of light, hope and togetherness, but its true meaning is realised when we bring happiness into someone else’s life. When we started Har Ghar Diwali last year, we reached 500 people, and the happiness we witnessed encouraged us to think bigger. This year, we have set ourselves a target of reaching 2,000 people because we believe that the impact of such initiatives should continue to grow. Our vision is not limited to celebrating one festival. We want to build a culture where giving back becomes a responsibility that more people embrace. Every family deserves to celebrate Diwali with happiness and dignity, and through this campaign, we hope to make that possible for many more people.”

Inspired by the vision of his father, Dr. Umesh Gautam, Mayor of Bareilly and Chancellor of Invertis University, Mr. Parth Gautam has been actively working towards strengthening grassroots welfare initiatives, particularly in the areas of education, healthcare and community development.

Appreciating the initiative, Dr. Umesh Gautam, Mayor of Bareilly and Chancellor of Invertis University, said, “The strength of any society lies in how it cares for its people. Festivals like Diwali remind us of our responsibility to spread hope, kindness and happiness beyond our own homes. It is heartening to see Har Ghar Diwali grow from reaching more than 500 people last year to aiming to support more than 2,000 people this year. Such efforts demonstrate how a simple thought, when backed by commitment and compassion, can create a larger impact. It is encouraging to see young leaders like Parth taking forward this spirit of service and inspiring others to contribute towards building a more inclusive and compassionate society.”

The campaign forms part of the Foundation’s larger social welfare efforts in Bareilly. Over the past year, the Parth Gautam Foundation has supported more than 5,200 people through initiatives focused on education, healthcare and community welfare. Its ongoing efforts include supporting free education for over 4,000 children and extending healthcare and medical assistance to more than 1,200 individuals.

Alongside these initiatives, the Foundation regularly undertakes community outreach programmes such as Blanket Distribution Drives, Chai Seva, Food Support and Seasonal Welfare Campaigns aimed at providing assistance to people in need. These programmes reflect the Foundation’s approach towards addressing both immediate community needs and long-term social challenges.

Through ‘Har Ghar Diwali’, the Foundation continues to reinforce its vision of building a more inclusive and compassionate society, where the spirit of celebration extends beyond individual households and reaches every section of the community. With its outreach expanding from 500 people to a target of 2,000 within a year, the initiative represents another step towards creating a sustained culture of community participation and social responsibility in Bareilly.

About Parth Gautam Foundation

The Parth Gautam Foundation is a Bareilly-based social welfare organisation founded by Mr. Parth Gautam, Pro Chancellor of Invertis University. The Foundation works across education, healthcare and community welfare, with a focus on improving access to essential support and creating meaningful social impact. Through initiatives including Free Education, Medical Assistance, Blanket Distribution, Chai Seva, Food Support and Har Ghar Diwali, the Foundation remains committed to improving lives and strengthening communities.

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