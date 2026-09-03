There was a time when visiting a mall began with a shopping list. Today, it could begin with something entirely different.

A movie. A bowling match with friends. Go-karting with the family. Dinner after work. An afternoon of gaming. And somewhere between all of that, perhaps some shopping too.

That change in behaviour explains one of the biggest shifts taking place in physical retail. As almost anything can now be purchased from a smartphone, malls can no longer depend on shopping alone to attract people. The future of retail is increasingly about creating reasons to visit—and reasons to return.

In New Gurugram, Entertainland Mall by Orris Infrastructure reflects this changing idea of what a modern retail destination can be.

If Everything Can Be Bought Online, Why Visit a Mall?

That may be the most important question facing physical retail today.

Convenience has moved online, but experiences have not. People still want places where families can spend time together, friends can meet, children can be entertained and food, movies, games and shopping can become part of the same outing.

This is where experiential retail begins to matter.

Instead of measuring a mall only by how many stores it contains, the more relevant question could be: How many different reasons does someone have to come here?

At Entertainland in Sector83, Gurugram, those reasons span fashion, food, cinema, gaming, karting and high-energy entertainment.

The current brand mix illustrates that diversity. Zudio caters to fashion shoppers, while KFC adds a familiar food destination. Connplex turns a visit into a movie plan, while K-Strike introduces bowling and gaming to the experience.

Then there are attractions such as Kartomania for go-karting and Blaast for entertainment, alongside Zythos which is a Brewery, creating a mix that allows visitors to build their own outing rather than follow a conventional shopping-mall routine.

A family might arrive for entertainment and stay for dinner. A group of friends might come for bowling before watching a film. Someone visiting for fashion could turn a quick shopping trip into an evening out.

That crossover is increasingly becoming the real strength of experience-led retail.

From Footfall to ‘Time Well Spent’

For retail destinations, attracting visitors is only half the challenge. The bigger opportunity is giving them enough to do once they arrive.

Entertainland, spread across approximately 1.5 lakh sq. ft. in Sector 83, Gurugram has been conceptualised around shopping, food and entertainment rather than conventional retail alone. Its location in New Gurugram also places it amid a rapidly expanding residential catchment with access to NH-48 and the wider Gurugram network.

This relationship between residential growth and social infrastructure is important. As New Gurugram matures, residents need more than homes and workplaces. They need places to meet, eat, celebrate, shop and spend their leisure time.

“The conversation around retail has moved beyond transactions. Consumers today have endless choices at their fingertips, so a physical destination has to offer something more—an experience worth stepping out for. At Entertainland, our focus is on bringing together different reasons to visit, from movies and gaming to food, fashion and entertainment. When people begin associating a destination with how they spend their leisure time rather than only what they buy there, that is when retail becomes part of a community’s lifestyle,” says Mr. Sparsh Kaul, VP - Marketing, Orris Group.

The Mall Is Becoming a Social Destination Again

Interestingly, technology may not be making malls irrelevant. It may simply be forcing them to become more interesting.

The successful retail destination of tomorrow may not necessarily be the one with the longest directory of stores. It could be the one that answers a much simpler weekend question:

“What should we do today?”

For Entertainland Mall in New Gurugram, the answer is deliberately not limited to shopping.

And that may be precisely the point.

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