Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8: In a stunning display of digital dominance, ON U Clothing, founded by Ayub Shaikh, has taken social media by storm with its nationwide campaign #theonuin40percent, now trending #1 on Twitter across India.

The campaign marks the launch of ON U Clothing’s Biggest Fashion Fest, offering a flat 40% discount across its entire men’s wear collection, both online at theonu.in and in its three exclusive stores in Pune.

The fashion brand, known for its edgy streetwear and urban men’s fashion, has become a youth favourite for its affordable luxury line. With thousands of fashion influencers and customers posting their ON U looks, the hashtag #theonuin40percent has clocked over a million impressions within 24 hours.





Founder Ayub Shaikh expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response, stating,

> “Our goal has always been to make premium fashion accessible to everyone. This campaign is a celebration of our customers who made ON U Clothing a style statement.”

The brand’s success on social media mirrors the growing power of Indian homegrown fashion startups in shaping modern style culture. Industry experts are calling ON U Clothing’s 40% Fest a “game-changing campaign in Indian retail marketing.”

With such traction, the ON U Fashion Fest is expected to boost both footfall and online traffic, setting new benchmarks for festive fashion sales this season.

Website: theonu.in

Hashtag: #theonuin40percent

Offer: Flat 40% OFF on Men’s Wear – Available online and in Pune stores.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.