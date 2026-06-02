Marking a significant milestone in the national hospitality sector, Noxx Residency proudly secured the highly coveted award for 'Most Reliable 3 Star Hotel in India for Comfort & Service' during the illustrious Rashtriya Ratna Samman 2026. Organised by Brand Empower, an organisation dedicated to recognising corporate brilliance, this premier industry gathering was held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The glittering evening brought together the country’s most influential industry visionaries and dynamic entrepreneurs under one roof. The ceremony was elevated by the distinguished presence of Chief Guest Ms. Kangana Ranaut, Member of the Lok Sabha and acclaimed Actor. Watch the Award Video Here! Her involvement brought an added layer of significance to the night, highlighting the vital role played by exceptional service providers like Noxx Residency in shaping India’s modern customer experience landscape.

Recognised for their superior contributions, Noxx Residency took centre stage as the definitive winner, with Mr. Manas Roy, CEO, receiving the honour on behalf of the establishment to thunderous applause. Renowned as a leading force in the hotel industry of Howrah, West Bengal, the centrally located property offers a perfect blend of premium accommodation and luxurious comfort. The trusted brand provides a versatile suite of hospitality services designed for both individuals and corporate groups. Guests can enjoy multi-cuisine dining at their rooftop and garden restaurants, host events in expansive banquet and fully equipped conference halls, and relax in sophisticated lounge bars, all with the convenience of private parking. Their consistent delivery of top-tier service has cultivated long-standing relationships with an impressive roster of corporate giants, including SBI, Mahindra, PNB, Panasonic, Nestle, Amri Hospital, Lupin, Lions Club, and Tanishq.

Upon being distinguished with the title of Most Reliable 3 Star Hotel in India for Comfort & Service, Mr. Manas Roy expressed his deep appreciation for the recognition. "Receiving this prestigious accolade at the Rashtriya Ratna Samman 2026 is a profound validation of the dedication exhibited by our entire hospitality family," he remarked. "In a demanding industry where guest satisfaction dictates success, this honour affirms our unwavering commitment to responsive, personalised service. Our priority has always been to deliver the highest standard of warmth, whether catering to a corporate delegate or an individual traveller seeking a tranquil stay in Howrah. This award energises us to continue pushing the boundaries of hospitality and to keep setting new benchmarks for comfort and reliability."

The impact of the Rashtriya Ratna Samman 2026 is a credit to the leadership of Mr. Rahul Ranjan Singh, CEO of Brand Empower, whose platform has become a gold standard for acknowledging business success. The legacy of these awards is enriched by past appearances from legendary celebrities like Mrs. Raveena Tandon, Mrs. Madhuri Dixit Nene, Mr. Anupam Kher, and Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The event’s flawless execution was bolstered by a strong collaboration of partners. The spectacular ceremony was Presented by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. and Co-Sponsored by Baghel Industries Pvt. Ltd. The event’s digital reach was driven by Digital Marketing Partner - Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd, alongside the dedicated community efforts of CSR Partner - Webpulse Foundation. Industry synergy was enabled by B2B Partner - GetManufacturers.com (Indian Manufacturers Directory), with Wellness Partner - Natural Therapy India and eCommerce Partner - Local Dukaan completing the robust partnership ecosystem.

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