NLIU Bhopal Alumnus Shantanu Jugtawat Appointed Special Public Prosecutor for ED

New Delhi [India], November 27: The Union Ministry of Finance has appointed Shantanu Jugtawat as Special Public Prosecutor for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Rajasthan, for the special courts constituted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. As Special Public Prosecutor, his duties include representing the Enforcement Directorate in special courts (including PMLA), overseeing investigations, asset seizures, filing of charge sheets (prosecution complaints), and strongly advocating for the case on behalf of Enforcement Directorate in court.

Hailing originally from Jodhpur (Rajasthan). Shantanu Jugtawat is an alumnus of National Law Institute University Bhopal and is also presently serving as Senior Public Prosecutor for Narcotics Control Bureau, Delhi Zonal Unit and also as Special Public Prosecutor for the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Shantanu Jugtawat provides lectures and suggestions on Standard Operating Procedures for investigating crimes committed under various laws and improving investigations in cases related to these crimes.

Shantanu Jugtawat has been practicing before the Supreme Court and the Rajasthan High Court since 2010. He is a senior member of the Supreme Court Bar Association. Initially, he worked in the Supreme Court as an assistant counsel to the late Amarendra Sharan, Additional Solicitor General of India. He has appeared before the Supreme Court in various landmark judgments such as the Sabarimala case, Satyama Dubey (Hathras rape case), State of Punjab vs. Devendra Singh (Sub-classification of Scheduled Castes).

