Nibedita Biswal, a filmmaker, director, producer and actor from Karnataka, is being recognised with the National Talent Award 2026 for her contribution to the field of filmmaking and her commitment to creating meaningful cinematic experiences.

Her film project, SHETPHAL – WHERE FAITH MEETS THE DIVINE, represents an ambitious creative endeavour that brings together spirituality, Indian traditions, devotion and the powerful relationship between humanity and nature. Through this project, she seeks to present a story inspired by a true account from the sacred land of Maharashtra, exploring the deep-rooted beliefs associated with Lord Shiva and Naag Devta.

Nibedita Biswal is also associated with Namaswi, whose official website, namaswi.in, serves as its digital presence. Through Namaswi and its creative initiatives, she further establishes her engagement with the creative and filmmaking space.

The presentation of SHETPHAL – WHERE FAITH MEETS THE DIVINE under Namaswi Production reflects her vision of developing cinematic projects inspired by Indian culture, spirituality and meaningful storytelling.

As a director and producer, Nibedita Biswal demonstrates an interest in exploring stories that extend beyond conventional entertainment. Her vision for SHETPHAL is centred on the spiritual dimensions of Indian culture and the extraordinary ways in which faith influences human lives. The film explores themes of devotion, divine protection, ancient traditions and the enduring connection between people and the natural world. By drawing inspiration from a story rooted in religious belief and cultural heritage, the project aims to introduce audiences to a distinctive narrative shaped by spirituality and mystery.

SHETPHAL – WHERE FAITH MEETS THE DIVINE is envisioned as a cinematic journey into the world of faith, where the presence of Lord Shiva and the significance of Naag Devta form the foundation of the narrative. The story seeks to explore the beliefs, mysteries and traditions surrounding these sacred figures while highlighting the emotional strength that devotion can provide to ordinary people. Its central message reflects the idea that faith can become a source of courage, hope and resilience, while devotion can influence the course of human destiny.

One of the distinctive aspects of the project is its connection with Indian spiritual traditions.

Across generations, stories associated with Lord Shiva and Naag Devta have remained deeply embedded in India's cultural and religious imagination. Such traditions carry meanings that extend beyond religious practices, reflecting the relationship between human beings, nature, belief and the unseen dimensions of existence.

Through SHETPHAL, Nibedita aims to bring these elements into a cinematic format, allowing audiences to experience a narrative that combines cultural identity with spiritual exploration.

The film also places importance on the mysteries and extraordinary beliefs surrounding nature. Its thematic foundation suggests that the natural world is not merely a physical environment but also a space associated with sacred traditions, reverence and spiritual understanding. By incorporating these elements, the project seeks to create an atmosphere in which the audience can reflect on the relationship between faith and the divine. The narrative's emphasis on Naag Devta further connects the story with traditional beliefs concerning divine protection and the sacred significance of nature.

Spiritual narratives through cinema. SHETPHAL – WHERE FAITH MEETS THE DIVINE embodies the belief that some stories go beyond imagination, drawing their inspiration from faith, tradition and the mysteries of life. Her National Talent Award 2026 celebrates this creative endeavour and her pursuit of meaningful cinematic expression.

For more info: Namaswi.in

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.